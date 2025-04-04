See the world in a new light with these $80 night vision binoculars

TL;DR: Finally see clearly in the dark with the Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars, now $79.97 (reg. $159) until April 27.

If you've ever wanted to see the world from a totally new perspective, these Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars can make it happen.

Tiny size, massively cool capabilities

Ready to go on a nighttime adventure? Whether you're hoping to head out for a hike after dusk or ready for a fresh perspective next time you're camping, these mini digital night vision binoculars let you up to 300 meters away in complete darkness.

Don't be deceived by the pocket-sized stature of these binoculars; they offer a 10x optical magnification lens for a super detailed view. They're also equipped with a 2.4-inch 1080p HD display and 4x digital zoom, so you can take stunning photos and videos in low light (for proof of your late-night escapades!).

Select from seven adjustable brightness levels and four color effects: color, black and white, luminous green, or infrared. An 850nm infrared illuminator also lets you see animals or plants clearly in total darkness.

The built-in rechargeable lithium battery has an impressive 2,260mAh capacity, so you won't have to power up your device constantly. And these binoculars come with a TF card with 32GB maximum storage capacity so you can save your coolest nighttime memories.

The Mini Digital Night Vision Binoculars are designed for warmer weather adventures.

