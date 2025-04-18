One tiny Mac desktop just went on sale for $360 (reg. $499)

TL;DR: Get an Apple Mac mini M2 while they're on sale for $359.99.

Setting up a home office can be expensive, and a lot of essential hardware takes up a lot of space. If you need a computer that strikes a balance between size and power, check out the Apple Mac mini M2.

What can the Apple Mac mini M2 do?

This tiny desktop has enough power to handle office work, and it's small enough to fit in almost any workspace.

Despite its compact size, the Mac mini works hard. The M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, so you can multitask, edit video, and run professional-grade apps without lag. Paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it delivers fast boot times and smooth performance whether you're managing spreadsheets or creating content.

If you're working with multiple displays or transferring large files, the Mac mini's connectivity options make that easy. You get Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headphone jack, so it's ready to plug into just about any setup. It even supports up to two high-resolution displays, including one up to 6K.

This little desktop is running macOS Ventura out of the box, but it’s fully compatible with macOS Sequoia, so you’re already set for future updates. Features like Handoff, Universal Control, and AirDrop let you move seamlessly between your Apple devices, too.

And for those curious about Apple Intelligence, the Mac mini supports it, too. Use AI for everything from writing to organizing tasks with privacy controls that keep your data protected.

Get an Apple Mac mini M2 on sale for $359.99 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

