Organize your digital life with 1TB of cloud storage thanks to Koofr

TL;DR: This Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription comes with 1 terabyte of secure cloud storage for just $129.97 (reg. $810).

With Koofr, you’ll never have to fight for storage again, thanks to this 1TB lifetime plan. It works on most major operating systems, browsers, and devices—including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux—to provide you with secure, accessible storage.

Why Koofr is all the rage

With Koofr, you only have to pay once to unlock this flexible digital storage solution. This means you can expect to be free of subscription fees for life, with ample space to store your important documents. It also doubles as a centralized computing system, thanks to its ability to connect to any existing cloud accounts. This includes platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon, and OneDrive.

When it comes to file management, this lifetime subscription has it covered too. Koofr’s Duplicate Finder is an easy and intuitive means to easily delete any duplicate files. And you’ll also get access to other features—like link appearance customization and advanced renaming—to simplify everything even more.

Easy access meets ultimate security

The cloud by default doesn’t ensure privacy, due to the data being stored on external servers. However, all files stored on Koofr are stored in secure EU data centers, making it fully GDPR-compliant—essentially meaning your data is protected under the highest data protection and privacy standards.

In addition, Koofr won’t track or monitor your activities, and the website operates without cookies to guarantee you private browsing. Furthermore, all files are stored in at least three separate physical locations, with your metadata and file content stored on separate layers to maximize their safety.

So, with a bottomless pool of secure storage on offer, there really is nothing to lose.

Get your 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $129.97 (reg. $810). Sale ends Apr. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

