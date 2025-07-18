Sam’s Club new member deal: Join now for 50% off

TL;DR: Join Sam’s Club as a new member for $25 (reg. $50) and enjoy a full year of savings on groceries, fuel, household goods, and more.

From groceries to gadgets, a Sam’s Club membership gives families a smart way to save. For a limited time, new members can join for $25 and unlock a full year of value, convenience, and exclusive member perks.

Families, home cooks, small business owners, and smart shoppers alike turn to Sam’s Club for more than just bulk goods — they count on it for consistent savings and everyday convenience. With this Sam’s Club new member deal, you can join for just $25 and get access to hundreds of locations across the U.S., members-only pricing, and time-saving services designed to make life simpler.

With a Sam’s Club Club Membership, you can shop a curated selection of high-quality groceries, household staples, tech, apparel, furniture, and more. Many clubs include access to fuel stations, optical and pharmacy services, and members can enjoy exclusive discounts on travel, rental cars, live events, and more.

Members also benefit from tools like the Sam’s Club app, which includes Scan & Go for faster in-store checkout and digital access to your membership card. Curbside pickup adds another layer of convenience for busy schedules.

This offer is available to new members only and must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. Membership renews annually at the then-current rate unless canceled.

Get a Sam’s Club membership for $25 (reg. $50) and unlock members-only savings and time-saving benefits all year long.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

