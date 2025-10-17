Save 81% when you upgrade your PC with Windows Office Pro 2021

TL;DR: Save 81% when you get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $39.97, normally $219.99.

Microsoft Office is the standard when it comes to PC productivity, and if you’ve been looking to add Office Pro 2021 to your Windows machine, this is a deal to watch.

Right now, you can get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 from a verified Microsoft partner for just $39.97, 81% off the regular price of $219.99.

This is a great deal on some powerful applications. Office Pro 2021 may not have the updated AI features and some of the design elements of Microsoft Office 2024 or Office 365, both more recent versions of the program, but the look, feel, and feature set of Office Pro 2021 has all the functionality you expect from Office.

The Office 2021 suite includes Excel for spreadsheets; Word for word processing; PowerPoint for presentations; Outlook for email; OneNote for notetaking; Publisher for creating flyers and brochures; and relational data management system Access. It also includes the free version of Teams for calls and chat.

When you buy, you’ll get a digital download you can use right away; just use the redemption code within 7 days. You’ll need a to have a computer running Windows 10 or Windows 11 to use Office Pro 2021, and it’s recommended you have at least 1GB of RAM available for best results. This lifetime license is good for use on one PC, and it isn’t connected to your Microsoft account (it’s connected to the computer it’s installed on).

Best of all, this is a one-time payment that gets you access to all of Office’s productivity power for life: No monthly payments, no recurring charges. You’ll get all future updates to the program, too. Whether for personal and office applications, you’ll use Office every day, and you’re getting it for an excellent price.

