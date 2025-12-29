Start 2026 strong with this deal on Microsoft Office

TL;DR: Start 2026 with a revamped PC thanks to this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license, on sale now for $34.97 (reg. $219.99)

If you can’t start the new year with a new computer, do the next best thing. Get this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license, on sale now for just $34.97 (reg. $219.99).

Upgrade your workflow with this deal on Microsoft Office

After the holidays, everyone’s wallet feels a little lighter. If you want to start the year off strong without shelling out hundreds of dollars on a new computer, this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license can give your PC the productivity boost you need.

From personal to professional tasks, Microsoft Office has been helping users get things done for decades. If you’ve been living without some of these classic tools, it’s time to reintroduce yourself to them. This license includes eight of them, both originals and new additions, all ready to help you knock out your to-do list.

Draft a document in Word, manage emails in Outlook, build budgets in Excel, and create presentations in PowerPoint. Then stay in touch with coworkers, friends, and family with Teams, manage large databases in Access, design professional documents in Publisher, and take digital notes in OneNote.

Though this edition is from 2021, all the apps are redesigned and ready to help your workflow. You’ll receive an instant delivery and download with purchase. Just make sure your device is compatible and running Windows 10 or 11.

Get this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license for just $34.97 (reg. $219.99)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

