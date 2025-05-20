This $55 laptop was built to survive drops and spills

TL;DR: This Lenovo 11.6″ 100e Chromebook was made to withstand drops and spills, and now it’s just $54.99 (reg. $328.99).

Klutzes of the world, listen up! If you’re looking for a laptop to keep up with your rough demands, meet the Lenovo Chromebook. This durable and dependable laptop is drop-resistant, and now it’s just $54.99 (reg. $328.99).

This laptop can survive spills, drops, and a small budget

When you’re clumsy, buying electronics carries an extra layer of stress. How long until you break this expensive gadget? The Lenovo Chromebook was made with drops in mind — seriously. It was built with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports, reinforced hinges, and mechanically anchored keys that allow it to withstand falls from up to 29.5 inches—the height of a typical desk. And if you’re more prone to spills, don’t worry. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard.

Aside from being the toughest laptop on the block, the Lenovo Chromebook has helpful features that let you tackle work, play, and everything in between. An 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display helps prevent eye strain, and the Chrome OS lets you run the apps you know and love from the Google Play and Chrome Web Store.

If you need to multitask, the MediaTek MT8173C Quad-Core processor makes it happen. You’ll also get an impressive 10-hour battery life, lasting a full work or school day and beyond. And if you’re lugging it around all day, you’ll barely notice, because this Lenovo Chromebook weighs just 2.68 pounds.

Wondering why it’s 83% off? This model has a grade A refurbished rating, which means it arrives in near-mint condition, but you still score a sweet deal.

