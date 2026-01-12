© 2026 New Atlas
This $9.97 Windows 11 Pro license replaces years of upgrades

January 11, 2026
TL;DR: Get a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro at its lowest price ever for $9.97.

Upgrading your PC doesn’t have to come with sticker shock. Windows 11 Pro is available for just $9.97, giving your desktop a faster, cleaner interface, built-in AI Copilot, and pro-level tools — all for less than ten dollars.

The smart way to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your operating system. Only while supplies last, you can upgrade to the most modern Windows OS available, complete with enhanced performance, a sleek interface, and a built-in AI assistant designed to make your life easier.

Copilot is the standout feature of Windows 11 Pro. It’s built right into your taskbar, giving you on-demand AI help whenever you need it. With Copilot, you can:

  • Summarize articles and web pages to save time
  • Open and adjust system settings with simple commands
  • Generate text, images, and code to speed up your workflow
  • Draft emails, brainstorm ideas, or refine your writing
  • Collaborate more efficiently with GitHub and productivity tools

Essentially, Copilot turns your OS into a productivity partner — helping you do more in less time.

You’ll enjoy advanced security features like biometric logins and Smart App Control, a clean and intuitive interface, and multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and improved desktops.

Whether you’re gaming, coding, designing, or just browsing, it’s a massive leap forward for under ten bucks.

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 until codes sell out (MSRP $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

