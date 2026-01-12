This $9.97 Windows 11 Pro license replaces years of upgrades
TL;DR: Get a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro at its lowest price ever for $9.97.
Upgrading your PC doesn’t have to come with sticker shock. Windows 11 Pro is available for just $9.97, giving your desktop a faster, cleaner interface, built-in AI Copilot, and pro-level tools — all for less than ten dollars.
The smart way to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your operating system. Only while supplies last, you can upgrade to the most modern Windows OS available, complete with enhanced performance, a sleek interface, and a built-in AI assistant designed to make your life easier.
Copilot is the standout feature of Windows 11 Pro. It’s built right into your taskbar, giving you on-demand AI help whenever you need it. With Copilot, you can:
- Summarize articles and web pages to save time
- Open and adjust system settings with simple commands
- Generate text, images, and code to speed up your workflow
- Draft emails, brainstorm ideas, or refine your writing
- Collaborate more efficiently with GitHub and productivity tools
Essentially, Copilot turns your OS into a productivity partner — helping you do more in less time.
You’ll enjoy advanced security features like biometric logins and Smart App Control, a clean and intuitive interface, and multitasking tools like Snap Layouts and improved desktops.
Whether you’re gaming, coding, designing, or just browsing, it’s a massive leap forward for under ten bucks.
Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $9.97 until codes sell out (MSRP $199).
StackSocial prices subject to change.