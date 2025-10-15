This MacBook Air is sleek, powerful, and under $400

TL;DR: Get a powerful refurbished 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ M1 for $399.99, 73% off the regular price of $1,499.

Apple makes some of the best laptops around, and the lightweight, ultra-portable MacBook Air packs a ton of function into one sleek package.

But Apple MacBooks aren’t cheap, with even the most basic models retailing for nearly $1000. That’s what makes this deal so great. Right now, you can get a refurbished 2020 Macbook Air with an M1 chip for just $399.99, a 73% price cut from the $1,499 MSRP.

The 2020 MacBook Air is designed for performance. Powered by the Apple-designed M1 chip and the 8-core CPU, it’s faster than the competition, and the fanless design ensures whisper-quiet operation, even when it’s hard at work. The stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos for outstanding sound quality whether you’re watching video or listening to music. And if you’re looking for a gaming machine, the 8-core GPU delivers enhanced graphics that show up beautifully on the 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560×1600 native resolution.

What makes this price so good? This Apple MacBook Air is refurbished. It’s a product that’s been used, but inspected and graded by experts to ensure it is resale-ready. This laptop has been given an “A” rating, denoting its near-mint condition. That means it has at least 80% battery health, no screen burn, no scratches on the screen and only minimal wear or scratching on the case, with a clean and functional keyboard and Trackpad. There won’t be any dents, cracks, or missing parts. At this price, the MacBook is final sale, so no returns will be accepted.

If you’re looking for a do-it-all laptop, this is a great computer at a price you don’t normally see.

Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020 model) for $399.99 (reg. $1,499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.