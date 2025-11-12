This MacBook Pro + Microsoft Office power couple is 75% off

TL;DR: Get a Grade A refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) with Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 Lifetime License for Mac for just $444.99 (MSRP: $1,799).

Two powerhouses, one smart move. Get a MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) plus lifetime Microsoft Office for just $444.99. It’s the ultimate combo for anyone who knows value when they see it.

The smartest tech pairing you’ll make this season

Some bundles make sense — this one is giving smarty-pants vibes. The Apple MacBook Pro 13″ delivers the perfect balance of performance and portability, powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for super-fast storage and multitasking.

It’s built for professionals, students, and creators who expect reliability and refined design in one.

Its 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology brings every color and detail to life, while the Touch Bar gives you dynamic shortcuts right at your fingertips to make your workflow smoother and more efficient.

It has a Grade A refurb rating, meaning it might have some light cosmetic blemishes, but otherwise works like new.

And with up to 10 hours of battery life, you can power through meetings, edits, and emails all day long.

To top it off, you’ll also get a Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 lifetime license — meaning Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote are yours forever.

No subscription fees every month, no renewals necessary, just full functionality for life.

Together, this pairing creates a setup that’s powerful and built for longevity. For those who think ahead, this isn’t just a deal — it’s an investment in productivity.

Get a Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) plus lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 for just $444.99 (MSRP $1,799) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

