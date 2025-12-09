Track your stuff without the bulk — get the MagTag tracker for $23.99

TL;DR: Get the MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card for $23.99 (reg. $59.99) and track your essentials through Apple Find My before the Dec. 14 early-shipping cut-off.

Wallet always missing? MagTag’s slim, science-forward tracker card fits where others can’t, bringing some much-needed peace of mind to your life.

A tracker is only useful if it actually fits where you need it to, and that’s where the MagTag Ultra Slim Tracker Card leans on design rather than bulk. It’s priced at $23.99 (reg. $59.99) through the early-shipping window ending Dec. 14, making it an approachable way to add smarter tracking to your gear.

MagTag’s standout feature is its ultra-slim, credit-card profile at just 1.5mm thin, designed to slide seamlessly into wallets, passport sleeves, and bags. Setup is fast: pair it with Apple’s Find My app and let Apple’s global network handle the tracking for you.

Unlike other bulkier trackers, MagTag solves the bulky AirTag problem by offering full Apple Find My support in a flat, unobtrusive design. That means you can track luggage, ID badges, or travel documents without adding a bump to your wallet or weight to your gear.

Powered by global tracking tech and boasting IP68 waterproofing, MagTag goes the distance. Its rechargeable battery lasts up to five months — just place it on any Qi charger to refuel. Instant alerts and a loud locating signal add everyday practicality, while a built-in keyring hole makes MagTag just as smart for keys or bags.

MagTag is ideal for travelers, students, commuters, and anyone prone to misplacing essentials. Its slim innovation makes tracking valuables seamless, allowing you to stay organized and confident without disrupting your routine.

If you’re looking to upgrade your everyday tech with smart, convenient solutions, MagTag’s slim form and savvy engineering offer a forward-thinking approach to tracking.

For $23.99 (reg. $59.99) until Dec. 14, the MagTag Ultra-Slim Tracker Card is a timely, effective solution for anyone ready to keep track of essentials — no extra bulk, just added assurance.

