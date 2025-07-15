Upgrade your PC for under $20 with Office 2019

TL;DR: Get access for life to Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus — with no subscription fees ever — for just $19.97, 91% off the $229 MSRP.

If your old PC needs a new lease on life, a fresh installation of Microsoft Office 2019 can give you useful and essential functionality. Right now, you can get Word, Excel, Outlook, and more for $19.97, a 91% discount on the regular price of $229.

With Microsoft 2019, you get some of the best and most powerful productivity software programs around. Office 2019 comes with the 2019 version of widely-used programs Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as mail management program Outlook, relational database management system Access, desktop publishing program Publisher, and digital notetaking program OneNote. (This offer does not include Microsoft Teams.)

Microsoft 2019 shares a lot of the most useful features with the recent versions of Microsoft Office, Office 2024 and subscription-based Microsoft 365, including morph features in PowerPoint, @-mentions in Word and Outlook, and enhanced pivot tables in Excel. This version doesn’t include some of the newest dynamic array features in Excel, or the most up-to-date AI capabilities in Word and PowerPoint, but you’re getting solid performance in a familiar, easy-to-use package for under $20 — or more than a $100 less than the suggested price for Microsoft 2024, and no recurring payments (like with Microsoft 365) ever.

What to know about your purchase

This lifetime license for Office 2019 is good for home or office use on one Windows PC — it’s connected to the device you install it on, not your Microsoft Account. You’ll need Windows 10 or 11 to run Office 2019; it’s not supported on the Windows 7 or 8 operating systems.

You can buy with confidence, knowing that you’re purchasing from a verified Microsoft Partner. Your software license keys and download links will be delivered instantly by email — redeem your codes within seven days of purchase.

Nothing feels better than a fresh start. Bring your old PC back to life with a Microsoft Office update at an incredible price.

Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019, including Word, Excel and Outlook, for $19.97 (reg. $229)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

