Why I switched to a lifetime Office license and saved big

Have you noticed that everything you own is, well, a rental? I did—I realized that I’ve been paying monthly fees for everything from your DoorDash, Netflix, and even my productivity apps through Microsoft 365. I had had it with the monthly fees.

Wondering why I finally pulled the trigger and got this Microsoft Office lifetime license? It’s because Microsoft just announced they’re raising the price of Microsoft 365 for the first time in 12 years. I’m glad I finally made the switch, especially since I only had to pay the one-time fee of $49.97 (reg. $219.99). Now, I have lifetime access to my favorite productivity apps.

Say goodbye to Microsoft 365 and recurring fees

I’m not sure why I waited to invest in an Office license, but I’m glad I finally crossed over. Why? Because my productivity apps are finally mine, and I even got to eliminate one pesky subscription.

Sure, this license is a little dated (it’s the 2021 version), but I don’t mind it at all since I’m saving money every month, and I don’t need to be connected to WiFi to use my Microsoft apps. Check out what this Microsoft Office download arrives with to help me accomplish my daily professional and personal tasks:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

OneNote

Publisher

Access

Before purchasing, I checked that my PC met the system requirements for download (which I recommend everyone else do, too). Once I hit ‘buy,’ I got an email with a download link and software license key to install this Office license. The only downside? I’ll have to repurchase this download if I ever upgrade my laptop.

Want to avoid cutting a monthly check for Microsoft 365?

Join me and scoop up this limited-time price drop while you still can—grab this Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license for Windows for just $49.97 while supplies last.

