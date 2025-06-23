Windows 10 is out — just $15 gets you Windows 11 Pro for life

TL;DR: This limited-time deal gets you a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199) through June 29.

Windows 10 support is ending soon. This limited-time $14.97 deal grants you a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro, featuring advanced features, a sleek interface, and security tools designed for modern work.

Windows 11 Pro Is the Smartest $15 You’ll Spend This Year

Did you know Microsoft will be phasing out Windows 10 support soon? If you have a computer running this old operating system, you’ll no longer receive security updates or app support from Microsoft. That means it’s a great time to switch to Windows 11 Pro, a more modern and efficient operating system.

This Windows 11 Pro breathes new life into older computers…and your daily routine. It was created with user convenience in mind, so you can take advantage of helpful features like improved voice typing, snap layouts, hassle-free redocking, a more powerful search experience, and a streamlined interface that helps you stay focused.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

Got a question? Go ahead and ask Copilot, your AI assistant. This AI feature is powered by OpenAI, so you essentially have ChatGPT right there on your desktop (without having to pay any monthly subscription fees).

Perhaps one of Windows 11 Pro’s most important upgrades comes in the safety department. You can enjoy peace of mind as advanced security protocols like biometric login, device encryption, and built-in antivirus tools will keep your data locked down.

Secure your own license to Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199) before June 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

