Your PC’s at risk this October without this $15 upgrade

If you’re still running Windows 10, mark your calendar: October 14, 2025, is the day your PC becomes significantly more vulnerable. That’s when Microsoft ends support, cutting off critical updates and security patches. But there’s good news— Windows 11 Pro is just $14.97, and it’s more than just a system upgrade.

Windows 11 Pro isn’t just a visual refresh. It’s an OS rebuilt for performance, security, and productivity, with new under-the-hood improvements that go beyond basic updates. It includes hardware-enforced security features, like Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 support, to help defend against firmware attacks and ransomware. If you rely on your PC for work or personal use, this upgrade is essential.

But what makes Windows 11 Pro especially exciting is Copilot, Microsoft’s built-in AI assistant powered by GPT-4 Turbo. This isn’t Clippy 2.0; it’s a fully integrated sidebar that can summarize documents, write emails, help you organize your schedule, and even generate images or code snippets. It’s like having a ChatGPT-powered productivity coach baked into your desktop.

And if you’re a gamer or power user, Windows 11 Pro also brings DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and DirectX 12 Ultimate for smoother gameplay and faster load times.

This is a one-time license; no subscription is needed. Just make sure your PC meets the system requirements (64-bit processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, TPM 2.0, Secure Boot). If it does, this $15 upgrade could save your PC from a very insecure future.

