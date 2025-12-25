The best everyday health advice we learned from science in 2025
We certainly saw some major health-related breakthroughs in 2025, including a universal cancer vaccine and human trials for the world's first treatment to reverse spinal cord injuries. But the year was also filled with smaller findings that can still have a big impact on your day-to-day health.
There were new dietary recommendations that can help you do everything from boost your mood to live longer. There were small lifestyle hacks that can get you sleeping better and increasing your healthspan. And there was advice on everything from ways to improve your exercise routines to the best type of exercise to combat pain from arthritis in knees. Oh, and there's an extra fun one that pretty much gives you permission to up your use of inappropriate language next year.
As we head into resolution season, we thought you might want to try out one or two of these simple tips so that you can thrive in 2026. Or see what you can glean from all 18 of them a try and truly transform your health and wellbeing. Here's wishing you a happy, healthy, New Year.
In a new study from the University of Oregon, scientists turned up the temperature to see which type of passive heat therapy packs the most health punch – hot baths, traditional saunas, or those fancy far-infrared saunas.
From raw eggs at the crack of dawn to whey shakes after workouts – there's a whole lot of advice about the best way to optimize your muscle growth. Has new research settled the debate once and for all, or will it spark even more?
If you're after a free, simple boost for pushing through challenges, try swearing your way to your goals. A new study has uncovered the surprising psychological effect that cursing in the heat of the moment has – for the swearer, at least.
If you feel your morning coffee puts a spring in your step, science has your back. In the first large-scale real-world study of its kind, researchers found that caffeine can significantly improve mood under certain conditions – especially in the morning.
A new study has found that eating between one and six eggs each week significantly reduces the risk of dying from any cause but particularly from heart disease – even in people who have been diagnosed with high cholesterol levels.
While cutting back on salt intake has long been a mainstay in treating high blood pressure, new research suggests that upping potassium intake might have a greater effect. It might be time to stock up on bananas, apricots, and sweet potatoes.
A study is building on a body of evidence showing a common supplement used to build muscle may also confer beneficial mental health outcomes. The clinical trial suggests the effects of psychotherapy can be amplified by adding this nutritional supplement.
A new study of nearly 15,000 people found that the window of late-night workouts in which sleep is impacted is actually much larger than previously thought, showing that exercising within four hours of bedtime can have a detrimental effect on shut-eye.
A massive global study has turned up some grim news: That 87% of us are not routinely getting quality sleep and meeting physical activity levels needed for long-term health. And, scientists discover, one is more influential than the other.
Sitting has often been referred to as the new smoking thanks to its negative health benefits. For the first time ever, according to researchers in England, the flavanols in cocoa have been found to block its detrimental effects on blood vessels.
In a landmark 14-year study, researchers found that artificially sweetened drinks raise the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by more than a third, higher than those with sugar. It challenges the perception that diet drinks are healthier options.
We already know how watching other people’s lives on social media can affect our self-esteem. Apparently, using apps to track your fitness activities can have a similar effect. A new study suggests that fitness apps can become major demotivators.
Fruit smoothies have become a huge trend in healthy lifestyle world – and for good reason. They are a quick source of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, and they take just a few minutes to make! Bananas are the number-one ingredient for a good smoothie. Creamy and naturally sweet, they seem to pair well with pretty much every other fruit ... or do they?
For the first time, scientists have used evidence-based research to rewrite the advice on what to consume to relieve constipation, doing away with the broad "high-fiber diet" mantra. And one food in particular stands out as being most effective.
In a review of more than 200 clinical trials, scientists have identified which exercise offers the most benefits in relieving the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis. It's the most comprehensive look at physical activity in treating the condition yet.
While obesity significantly increases the risk of many cancers, scientists have now uncovered that there are specific dietary fat drivers that impede the body's ability to fight tumors. This landmark reveals that not all fats are created equal.
Scientists have uncovered an odd superpower triggered by tapping your finger to a beat – it may help you understand someone talking to you in a noisy place, like at a busy cafe. While it sounds a little woo-woo, there's emerging science behind it.
There's growing evidence that a Mediterranean diet can provide relief from symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, offering people more variety, nutrients and easier adherence than the current restrictive frontline approach to manage the condition.
