Mediterranean diet improves psoriasis symptoms by up to 75%

Psoriasis may not have a cure, but new research has found that significant relief could be achieved at the dinner table. In a clinical trial, scientists found that a Mediterranean diet could dramatically improve symptoms, quality of life and overall health. The findings add weight to growing evidence that what we eat plays a powerful role in managing chronic inflammatory conditions.

Led by scientists from the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid, this new research examined whether a Mediterranean diet could improve psoriasis severity in patients with mild to moderate disease, as earlier observational studies had suggested. It's estimated that 125 million people worldwide suffer from the condition, including about eight million Americans.

While the Mediterranean diet is known to have anti-inflammatory and cardiometabolic advantages, there are very few clinical studies looking into how this eating plan could benefit those suffering from psoriasis. Researchers believed that the diet – rich in antioxidant vitamins, including beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E, along with polyphenols – could reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in those with the skin condition.

In this study, 38 individuals (average age 46 years) with mild to moderate psoriasis took part in the 16-week MEDIPSO (Impact of the Mediterranean Diet on Patients With Psoriasis) randomized clinical trial. Participants were assigned either a dietitian-guided Mediterranean diet program, with additional olive oil allowances, or a low-fat eating plan.

At the end of the 16 weeks, the 38 adults were assessed to see how their psoriasis presented, as well as secondary outcomes covering diet adherence, metabolic parameters, serum inflammatory cytokines and patient-reported health scores.

What they found was significant. Using the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), which scales disease from 2-10 (higher scores indicating worse disease), the researchers found that the 19 people undertaking the Mediterranean diet intervention had an average 3.4-point drop in their scores, while there was almost zero change in the control group.

What's more, nine of 19 participants on the Mediterranean diet (47.4%) saw a 75% improvement in the severity of their psoriasis – a huge result across just 16 weeks. This cohort also had significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin, which is meaningful given that psoriasis is associated with comorbidities including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

The participants in the Mediterranean diet cohort also reported better sleep, reduced anxiety and overall improved quality of life.

"This randomized clinical trial found that a 16-week Mediterranean diet intervention significantly improved psoriasis severity in patients with mild to moderate disease receiving stable topical therapy," the researchers noted. "These findings suggest that incorporating dietary strategies may be beneficial as an adjunctive therapy in psoriasis management."

While the study doesn't outline exactly what the eating plan consisted of, the diet is largely made up of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, olive oil and fish, which are loaded with beneficial nutrients and plant compounds. It's previously been shown to have a range of measurable health benefits, including improving brain function.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Dermatology.

Source: Ramón y Cajal University Hospital via MedicaXpress