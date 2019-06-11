This week looks like being the most spectacular of the scientific auction year with three landmark auctions of scientific documents and specimens crossing the block. The three important artifacts are a 13-m (43-ft) Diplodocus skeleton at Aguttes in Paris on June 13 (US$1.5 million to $1.8 million), one of three original copies of Luca Pacioli's Summa de Arithmetica at Christie's in New York on June 12 ($1.0 million to $1.5 million) and a presentation copy of the first edition of Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection at Bonhams in New York on June 13 ($ 200,000 to $300,000).