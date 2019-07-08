The new system has been dubbed VEGAS, which stands for Viral Evolution of Genetically Actuating Sequences. It's based around the Sindbis virus, because of its ability to quickly spread and mutate. The team introduce the virus into a culture dish of cells, and try to guide it to mutate so that it can perform a specific function in those mammalian cells – say, switch on certain genes or activate a protein. The scientists then tune the environment to conditions that allow only those desired mutant genes to thrive.