© 2026 New Atlas
Illnesses and conditions

Rare placenta-crossing infections triple risk of autism in children

By Mike McRae
September 24, 2026
Rare placenta-crossing infections triple risk of autism in children
Illustration of mother with fetus
Infections that can cross the placenta can affect a child's neurological development.
View 1 Image
Illustration of mother with fetus
1/1
Infections that can cross the placenta can affect a child's neurological development.

Suspicions of a link between extremely rare congenital infections and the development of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have been supported by a massive new study led by scientists from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Previous research on pregnant mothers has hinted at a modest association between neurological development and the transmission of pathogens across the placenta, yet due to the nature of the investigations, inherited conditions couldn’t be ruled out.

Using a nationwide register of birth records and medical data, researchers have looked at the same question from a population perspective, comparing the development outcomes of just under 3.7 million individuals born in Sweden between 1987 and 2021.

Collecting together such a large pool of data allowed the researchers to amass a small but significant sample of 975 children who had been exposed to pathogens such as toxoplasmosis, syphilis, rubella, cytomegalovirus, or herpes simplex while still in the womb.

Ordinarily, the placenta does a magnificent job of keeping microbes away from a developing fetus. Even those exceptionally well-suited to slipping past the defences, like the rubella virus, are thankfully now rare in modern society thanks to vaccination programs.

Yet in rare instances, pathogens can establish themselves in the unborn’s environment and cause havoc.

The question is, is there a chance this havoc can result in changes to an infant’s neurological wiring that we might recognize in the form of autism, ADHD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder?

“It has long been known that these infections can cause intellectual disability,” says statistician and lead author, Hugo Sjöqvist. “However, the link to autism has been less clear in previous research, which has often been based on small patient groups. This study is the largest to date in this field and is based on national register data covering almost the entire population of Sweden.”

The huge sample also gave the researchers room to take into account the impact of other variables, such as the method of delivery and gestational period.

No consistent associations stood out for obsessive-compulsive disorder, and associations between infections and ADHD could also be accounted for by other relationship factors.

Yet for children exposed to any of the suspect pathogens while in the womb, the chance of developing autism jumped threefold. Among those with a profound intellectual disability, the odds skyrocketed, becoming 30 times greater.

Keep in mind, the numbers themselves are small, even if the increased risk appears to be large. The team estimated that their findings imply that around one in every 100 children with a severe intellectual disability can attribute their condition to an infection from toxoplasmosis, syphilis, rubella, cytomegalovirus, or herpes simplex while in the womb.

For those with autism, the number is much smaller – just 0.034% of all cases.

"It is important to emphasize that it is unusual for these infections to be transmitted from mother to child,” says public health researcher and co-author Reneé Gardner. “They account for a very small proportion of all cases of autism in the population, but for those children who are actually affected, we see a clearly elevated risk of both autism and intellectual disability.”

This research was published in JAMA Pediatrics

Source: Karolinska Institute

Tags

Illnesses and conditionsPregnancyBabyInfectionstoxoplasmosisHerpes simplex virusAutismADHD
No comments
Mike McRae
Mike McRae
Mike is a highly respected science journalist, having written and edited news on innovation, discovery, and technology for more than 20 years. He is also a published author with the University of Queensland Press (Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease?), and has worked extensively teaching science and producing educational resources.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Cup of tea being poured
Cancer
The temperature of your tea or coffee is linked to cancer
Maybe wait a few minutes before taking that first sip. According to a growing mountain of research, people who like their beverages scalding hot may be nudging up their risk of an early grave.
Scientists unlock a new area of research into how melatonin works
Chronic Pain
Chronic pain eased by a common sleep supplement
A supplement best known for helping some people get a better night's sleep may also have a surprising painkilling effect in those with a range of chronic conditions. This could help reduce the use of pain medications that come with more risks.
Earlier results show this novel therapy could offer 12 months of pain relief
Chronic Pain
'Blockbuster' one-shot low back pain drug in the home stretch of final test
A highly anticipated drug trial is in its final stages as its 350 participants receive their single dose to treat chronic low back pain. If successful, it could be a breakthrough therapeutic for people with the debilitating age-related condition.
E. coli cells
Diabetes
A ‘living GLP-1 drug’ could revolutionize diabetes treatment
Bacteria engineered to sense and reduce glucose levels could be the future of type 2 diabetes treatments, following pre-clinical trials. If successful, genetically enhanced gut bacteria could completely change how we treat type 2 diabetes
Scientists discover an entirely new tickborne virus
Illnesses and conditions
Serious human illness transmitted by ticks has been identified
Scientists have uncovered a new pathogen transmitted to humans by ticks, reminding us that one of the biggest threats to our health is zoonotic diseases. The upside is that the more we know, the better our survival odds become.
Grey haired woman pointing at her arm
Obesity
A higher BMI may help you live longer in later years – but there's a catch
The results of a recently published longitudinal study conducted by researchers from the University of Rhode Island in the US found that a higher body mass index among US adults over the age of 65 years was linked with a lower risk of death.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!