© 2026 New Atlas
Illnesses and conditions

Serious human illness transmitted by ticks has been identified

By Bronwyn Thompson
September 06, 2026
Serious human illness transmitted by ticks has been identified
Scientists discover an entirely new tickborne virus
Scientists discover an entirely new tickborne virus
View 1 Image
Scientists discover an entirely new tickborne virus
1/1
Scientists discover an entirely new tickborne virus

Scientists have uncovered a new pathogen transmitted to humans from ticks, reminding us that one of the biggest threats to our health is zoonotic disease.

Researchers from Beijing's State Key Laboratory of Pathogen and Biosecurity identified a novel virus belonging to the genus Orthonairovirus in the blood of patients with a history of tick bites; in particular, from the Asian longhorned tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis).

The study followed a screening of 3,163 people with symptoms of the known Dabie bandavirus (DBV). Perplexed by the fact that 10.4% of the patients tested negative for the virus, scientists dug further, discovering an entirely different pathogen delivered by the same ticks.

Now known as the Asian longhorned tick nairovirus (ALTNV), it produces symptoms that are akin to influenza A – fever, fatigue, and gastrointestinal upset.

"These findings provide evidence of ALTNV as a recently identified emerging tick-borne orthonairovirus associated with human febrile illness," the researchers note in their paper. "Coinfection with DBV appears to exacerbate disease severity. The co-circulation of ALTNV and DBV in the same areas, coupled with their shared tick vector, underscores the need for improved differential diagnosis between infections."

Why does this matter? DBV has a fatality rate as high as 30%, so a novel virus delivered by the same vector is a serious epidemiological concern, even if you don't live anywhere near these ticks. Also known as thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), DBV is challenging to treat. Not being bacterial, antibiotics are useless, forcing the body to rely on its immune system to do the heavy lifting.

And as we learnt from 2020, novel viruses are not what scientists like to find – but it's also important that they do.

“The cocirculation of ALTNV and DBV in the same areas, coupled with their shared tick vector, underscores the need for improved differential diagnosis between infections with these viruses in regions where SFTS is endemic,” the authors write.

There were 38 patients found to be infected by both ALTNV and DBV, and they showed significantly more serious respiratory issues and kidney impairment. Seven patients died.

While H. longicornis is found across China, many of us may never come in contact with it. But given that we have no treatment for either ALTNV or DBV, and the new virus isn't a genetic mutation but entirely new, it's a reminder to take precautions when traveling and to seek medical help if you happen to experience what you feel might be the flu.

Having personally experienced emergency hospital treatment in China, it's not just affordable for tourists but, in this case, could be life-saving.

The research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Source: University of Minnesota

Tags

Illnesses and conditionsUniversity of MinnesotaTickZoonoticInfluenzaVirusRisk factors
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

OA has a molecular fingerprint that is then influenced by lifestyle factors
Chronic Pain
Largest-ever osteoarthritis study finds single biological driver of the disease
In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that the world's most common type of arthritis – osteoarthritis (OA) – actually has a single core driver with clean-cut molecular pathways. It paves the way for much better treatment.
Scientists unlock a new area of research into how melatonin works
Chronic Pain
Chronic pain eased by a common sleep supplement
A supplement best known for helping some people get a better night's sleep may also have a surprising painkilling effect in those with a range of chronic conditions. This could help reduce the use of pain medications that come with more risks.
Earlier results show this novel therapy could offer 12 months of pain relief
Chronic Pain
'Blockbuster' one-shot low back pain drug in the home stretch of final test
A highly anticipated drug trial is in its final stages as its 350 participants receive their single dose to treat chronic low back pain. If successful, it could be a breakthrough therapeutic for people with the debilitating age-related condition.
E. coli cells
Diabetes
A ‘living GLP-1 drug’ could revolutionize diabetes treatment
Bacteria engineered to sense and reduce glucose levels could be the future of type 2 diabetes treatments, following pre-clinical trials. If successful, genetically enhanced gut bacteria could completely change how we treat type 2 diabetes
Grey haired woman pointing at her arm
Obesity
A higher BMI may help you live longer in later years – but there's a catch
The results of a recently published longitudinal study conducted by researchers from the University of Rhode Island in the US found that a higher body mass index among US adults over the age of 65 years was linked with a lower risk of death.
This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research
Infectious Diseases
First mRNA flu vaccine has been approved for US adults
In somewhat of a surprise announcement, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the first US influenza vaccine engineered from the mRNA technology that gave us one of the most administered COVID-19 shots during the pandemic.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!