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Infectious Diseases

First-of-a-kind virus stopper now has $10 million in backing from US military

By Bronwyn Thompson
September 14, 2026
First-of-a-kind virus stopper now has $10 million in backing from US military
The spray is designed to block colds, influenza, RSV and coronaviruses from their typical entry point
The spray is designed to block colds, influenza, RSV and coronaviruses from their typical entry point
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The spray is designed to block colds, influenza, RSV and coronaviruses from their typical entry point
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The spray is designed to block colds, influenza, RSV and coronaviruses from their typical entry point

A convenient nasal spray is a serious contender for treating a bunch of respiratory viral infections, including the common cold.

Currently known as INNA-051, the spray is a first-in-class TLR2/6 agonist that aims to knock out respiratory viruses at their most common entry pathway – via the nose. This could mean a once-a-week sniff could ward off a range of pathogens better than a vaccine, blocking them before the body has to mount an immune defense.

The spray was developed by Melbourne-based pharmaceutical company ENA Respiratory using research by the University of Melbourne's Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the Peter Doherty Institute. The startup has received millions in investments over recent years, including from the US Department of Defense (DOD), with ongoing defense funding now tallying nearly US$10 million.

So why would the US military care about this nasal spray? Because it could be a game-changer when it comes to warding off infectious illnesses – be it during a pandemic or a seasonal influenza outbreak – for those in the line of duty.

However, the treatment would also benefit the general public.

This month, ENA Respiratory announced it was beginning a first-in-patients clinical trial with INNA-051, testing its efficacy on people with asthma, which is set to get underway in early 2027.

"Currently in a Phase IIa community study in the USA, INNA-051 is a virus-agnostic, once- weekly, dry powder nasal spray that primes the natural antiviral host defenses in the nose where common respiratory viruses like colds, flu, RSV and coronaviruses primarily enter, enabling the body to respond more quickly when challenged," the company stated recently. "INNA-051 therapy aims to reduce the incidence of complications in patients at higher risk of severe illness."

Like vaccines, INNA-051 doesn't form an impervious biological barrier to infection. It reduces the viral load, allowing the body to combat infections more efficiently. This could greatly reduce time spent sick in healthy adults and save lives in those with compromised immune systems – especially respiratory-related ones.

Last year, ENA Respiratory raised $22.4 million for its promising once-a-week nasal spray, making the upcoming study not just a well-backed one but a hotly anticipated trial too.

"This funding marks a major milestone for ENA Respiratory as we advance INNA-051 into a community Phase II trial," said CEO Christophe Demaison at the time. “We are now in a strong position to evaluate the impact of our once-weekly powder nasal spray, which stimulates the body’s natural antiviral defences, in a community setting and moves us closer to bringing it to the patients who need it most.”

The drug has already passed its benchmarks in liquid spray, but ENA Respiratory researchers are now focused on delivering the drug in a dried powder form. This would offer the kind of shelf life and convenience best suited for serving members of the US military. And, let's be honest, for the rest of us too.

The US COPD Foundation also backs the company, so this is one to keep an eye on over the next year.

Source: ENA Respiratory

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Infectious DiseasesInfluenzaCoronavirus (COVID-19)Infectionsclinical trials
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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