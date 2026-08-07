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Infectious Diseases

First mRNA flu vaccine has been approved for US adults

By Bronwyn Thompson
August 06, 2026
First mRNA flu vaccine has been approved for US adults
This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research
This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research
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This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research
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This landmark decision comes as a surprise given the FDA's earlier stance on mRNA influenza vaccine research

In a somewhat surprise announcement, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first US influenza vaccine built on Moderna's mRNA technology that gave us one of the most administered COVID-19 shots during the pandemic.

Known as mFlusiva (mRNA-1010), the vaccine marks a first for the US but comes with some caveats as to who will have access to it for the upcoming flu season. Adults over 50 will qualify, with those aged 65 and over receiving accelerated approval based on immune responses. Access for those aged 65 and over remains dependent on an ongoing clinical trial assessing specific needs of this demographic.

The announcement came on Wednesday, August 5 – which happens to be exactly a year since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cut around US$500 million of funding for 22 research projects into mRNA vaccine development.

And as of writing, we're unable to actually use the FDA as a source as there's no news of the vaccine to be found on the agency's site.

What people may not know is that this is not the world's first mRNA flu jab; in April, Moderna was given the green light in Europe for its combined COVID-19 and influenza vaccine, mCombriax.

"Looking ahead, we expect mFluvisa to be available in the United States for eligible adults during the 2026–2027 respiratory virus season," Moderna said in a statement.

The FDA voted unanimously to make mFluvisa available for those in the 50-64 age bracket based on the drug's most recent Phase 3 results.

It demonstrated it was 26.6% more effective, compared with current influenza vaccines, and had earlier met all safety thresholds. Side effects were shown to be in line with current flu shots, with symptoms like fatigue, headache and nausea the most reported.

Despite influenza being a major killer worldwide, vaccine technology hasn't changed a great deal. And there have been issues with adapting seasonal vaccines when expected strains surprise us with unexpected mutations.

As we've covered many times, mRNA vaccine technology is well suited to be quickly adapted for emerging flu strains, potentially putting us in a proactive rather than reactive position each season.

And no, there are still no nano-robots in mRNA vaccines designed for mind control; the nanoparticles used as vectors in these biologics deliver the instruction manual to the immune system so it can create virus-specific antibodies. These nanoparticles are then quickly flushed out of the body.

Nonetheless, mFlusiva looks set to remain restricted to all but a small – but vulnerable – segment of the US population for the time being.

Source: Moderna

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Infectious DiseasesmodernaCoronavirus (COVID-19)InfluenzaVaccinesmRNA vaccinesclinical trialsBiotechnology
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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