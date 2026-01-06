Synched aquatic drones could give 'boring' fountains a run for their money

Traditional fountains are all very well and good, but … they have a way of always staying in the same place, in the same configuration. Arivia is out to change that, with fleets of synchronized illuminated aquatic drones that shoot out water while playing music.

Designed and manufactured by Japanese company Spaceone Fukushima, Arivia is the recent recipient of an Innovation Award in the Drones category at CES 2026.

Each drone features a spherical above-surface section, a cylindrical underwater section, and a disc-shaped floatation ring in the middle. The whole shebang moves across the water's surface in any direction via four underwater thrusters.

A close look at an Arivia prototype Arivia

Contained within the drone's body are electronics such as a fountain pump with a moveable nozzle, RGB LEDs, an audio playback unit, a GPS navigation system, a camera, and a Wi-Fi communications module.

Utilizing this setup, fleets of multiple drones can reportedly synchronize their movements across bodies of water such as harbors, lakes or pools, autonomously performing preprogrammed water, light and music shows as they do so. Individual drones can also be manually remotely controlled if needed.

Small-scale Arivia prototypes, playin' in the pool Arivia

As an added bonus, since they're already in the water anyways, the drones can gather water data such as temperature, turbidity and oxygen levels via onboard environmental sensors.

There's currently no word on when you might actually see Arivia drone fleets making appearances anywhere near you. For now, though, you can check them out in the following animated video.

ARIVIA: The Future of Water Entertainment | Official Showcase

Source: Arivia

