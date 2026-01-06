© 2026 New Atlas
Drones

Synched aquatic drones could give 'boring' fountains a run for their money

By Ben Coxworth
January 06, 2026
An envisioned Arivia aquatic drone show in Dubai
A close look at an Arivia prototype
Small-scale Arivia prototypes, playin' in the pool
An envisioned Arivia aquatic drone show in Dubai
Traditional fountains are all very well and good, but … they have a way of always staying in the same place, in the same configuration. Arivia is out to change that, with fleets of synchronized illuminated aquatic drones that shoot out water while playing music.

Designed and manufactured by Japanese company Spaceone Fukushima, Arivia is the recent recipient of an Innovation Award in the Drones category at CES 2026.

Each drone features a spherical above-surface section, a cylindrical underwater section, and a disc-shaped floatation ring in the middle. The whole shebang moves across the water's surface in any direction via four underwater thrusters.

A close look at an Arivia prototype
Contained within the drone's body are electronics such as a fountain pump with a moveable nozzle, RGB LEDs, an audio playback unit, a GPS navigation system, a camera, and a Wi-Fi communications module.

Utilizing this setup, fleets of multiple drones can reportedly synchronize their movements across bodies of water such as harbors, lakes or pools, autonomously performing preprogrammed water, light and music shows as they do so. Individual drones can also be manually remotely controlled if needed.

Small-scale Arivia prototypes, playin' in the pool
As an added bonus, since they're already in the water anyways, the drones can gather water data such as temperature, turbidity and oxygen levels via onboard environmental sensors.

There's currently no word on when you might actually see Arivia drone fleets making appearances anywhere near you. For now, though, you can check them out in the following animated video.

ARIVIA: The Future of Water Entertainment | Official Showcase

Source: Arivia

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

