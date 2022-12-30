Top 10 drone innovations that caught our attention in 2022
The past year has been a big one for drones, both in terms of new models and new capabilities. Here's a list of our picks for the latter, including clever uses of drones and interesting developments in the technology.
Wow, so where to even start? Among the highlights of our list are an aerial drone that deploys an underwater drone, drones that cooperate like bees to build foam structures, and a ground-going tank-like drone that doubles as a quadcopter.
It's also worth noting that because we're limiting this list to 10 innovations, some of the ones that didn't quite make the cut are still pretty ingenious.
These include a drone that folds while in flight to pass through narrow spaces, a system for controlling drones via laser beams instead of radio signals, a "cyclorotor" drone that stays level in wind gusts, and even a rescue drone with edible wings.
So, with all that out of the way, here is our list.
-
Drone Interceptor pops its own props to deploy a drone-catching netApril 19, 2022Over the years, we've seen a number of drones that are designed to capture other drones. One of the latest, aptly named the Drone Interceptor, utilizes detachable net-pulling propellers to get the job done.
-
RDS2 tech lets drones carry – and drop-deliver – all sorts of parcelsAugust 15, 2022In most delivery-by-drone systems, cargo has to be packed into system-specific containers, or must fit inside a designated onboard compartment. The new RDS2 setup, however, can transport almost any shape or size of parcel, weighing as much as 10 kg (22 lb).
-
Automated solar-panel-cleaning system doubles down on dronesMarch 03, 2022In order to keep running at peak efficiency, solar panels regularly have to be cleaned of accumulated dust and other debris. Such panels can be difficult to reach, though, which is why the Helios system uses not one but two drones to do the job.
-
HUUVER drone rolls along the ground and flies through the airFebruary 17, 2022While aerial drones have many uses, there are some situations where ground-based drones are a better choice – they do use less battery power. The HUUVER combines aspects of the two in one vehicle, as it features both propellers and tank-like treads.
-
Amphibious system combines a multicopter with an underwater droneJanuary 11, 2022Although underwater drones are capable of performing a variety of tasks, getting them to the "dive site" can still sometimes be challenging. A new system is designed to help, by using an aerial drone to transport and deploy an underwater drone.
-
Autonomous P-Flap ornithopter uses a claw to perch like a birdDecember 19, 2022Flapping-wing drones may be more agile and energy-efficient than their fixed-wing counterparts, but most of them still can't loiter in one spot. A new model addresses that limitation by using a claw mechanism to perch in a bird-like fashion.
-
Crash-defying quadcopter lands on rooftops pitched at up to 60 degreesAugust 22, 2022Scientists working to expand the potential landing zones for drones have demonstrated a novel approach, which could enable drones to touch down on one of the more common surfaces in the urban environments – sloping roofs.
-
Bee-inspired technology uses aerial drones to 3D-print structuresSeptember 22, 2022Building structures in difficult-to-reach locations is a daunting task, as bringing in the cranes, scaffolding and whatnot can be difficult. That's why scientists are creating a bee-inspired system, which uses flying 3D-printing drones to do the job.
-
Undefined claims 4.5-min flight for its "silent" ion-propulsion droneSeptember 20, 2022Florida's "silent" flying dish-rack, powered by ionic propulsion, is on track for commercial rollout in 2024, according to Undefined Technologies, which has released new outdoor flight test video. We remain curious, but unconvinced it'll be viable.
-
Amphibious drone uses remora-inspired disc to hitch underwater ridesMay 24, 2022While we have heard of a few aerial drones that are also able to operate underwater, a new one takes that concept considerably further. Using a fish-inspired suction disc, it can hitch rides underwater – possibly even on submarines – to save power.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.