It's hard to ignore the timing here, with BMW Group CEO Harald Krueger falling on his sword last week, speaking of an industry undergoing "more transformation than in the last 30 years" in his brief four-year stint at the helm. BMW, of course, got out in front of the pack very early with electric cars – perhaps too early – with 2013's i3, which impressed in test drives but proved a tough sell to a market that may not have been warm enough to the idea yet. Under Krueger, the company focused more on the transitional benefits of plug-in hybrids than on building itself up as the electric leader it was at the beginning, and perhaps the lukewarm spec sheet of the Cooper SE is emblematic of the problem BMW hopes to solve by seeking new leadership.