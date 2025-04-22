All-new Insta360 X5: The 360° actioncam becomes tougher than ever

Insta360 flipped the switch on action cameras when it released its first 360-degree camera, the One RS, in 2022. The actioncam took off in no time, coming as the first major offering that blended action camera functionality with 360-degree capture, perfect for adventurous creators and immersive storytelling.

The tech only got better over time, and as is the case every year, the company has just released its all-new flagship camera for 2025, dubbed the X5. But for a camera that was already near-flawless, what more could be done?

Make it the toughest. That’s what the PR says. The new X5 becomes the most durable 360-degree actioncam from the Chinese brand, but surely, that can’t be the only overhaul the camera gets. In fact, it also gets a bigger sensor, some AI goodness, and a replaceable lens system.

All Day. All Night. All Angles. Our Next Camera, Apr 22

Let’s start with the most important bit first. The sensor size has increased to 1/1.28", which is 144% bigger than X4's, meaning it can capture a lot more light.

You have the capability of recording 8K/30fps 360° video, which now looks better than ever thanks to supersampling from 11K to 8K. And for crisper, more fluid shots, particularly in high-contrast situations, Active HDR has been enhanced to 5.7K 60 frames per second.

The X5 also comes with a Triple AI Chip system, which consists of one 5nm AI chip and two Pro Imaging chips. These help reduce noise in your photos while also increasing computing power by 140%. For someone who always thought the 360-degree footage was too heavy a load, this should do a world of good.

The Insta360 X5 comes with a Triple AI Chip system, that helps reduce noise in your photos while also increasing the computing power by 140% Insta360

Another one of my biggest concerns with all of the past Insta360 actioncams has been their protruding lenses. I’ve had a fair number of friends who’ve broken their lenses in the middle of an adventure, unable to find a fix.

So, I'm glad to see that the brand has finally addressed this concern. Not only are the X5’s lenses made of brand-new, much more durable, scratch-resistant glass, but Insta360 has also come up with a first-of-its-kind replaceable lens system. It enables you to quickly replace damaged lenses on the go, much more in tune with other actioncams in the market.

On the software front, the X5's new AI-powered low-light mode, PureVideo, helps produce sharp footage even in difficult lighting conditions. There's also a brand-new InstaFrame mode that simultaneously records a ready-to-be-shared, auto-framed, flat video and a complete 360° video that you can edit in post. Speaking of which, the company has added even more user-friendly editing features to the Insta360 app, for doing some quick editing.

As before, the selfie stick will vanish while filming on the Insta360 X5 Insta360

Insta360 mentions that you should be able to get close to three hours of battery life on the 2400-mAh battery while shooting in 5.7K. This is achieved by the energy-efficient Endurance Mode.

The X5 is also waterproof up to 49 feet (15 m), while also boasting a built-in wind guard and an enhanced audio algorithm to take care of sound. How effective that will be for day-to-day vlogging remains to be seen.

As before, the selfie stick will vanish while filming. Also as before, the X5 is compatible with the Insta360+ cloud service, which allows you to share 360º videos quickly, edit on the cloud, and do more.

The Insta360 X5 is waterproof down to 49 feet Insta360

As of now, the new Insta360 X5 is available for purchase on Amazon, authorized stores, and the Insta360 Official Store. It is priced at US$549.99 for the Standard Version, while the Essentials Bundle will cost you $659.99. That is almost twice as much as the $349 DJI Action 5 Pro and the $399 GoPro Hero 13 Black. But then, it does come with 360-degree capabilities.

I haven’t got my hands on the new 360° camera just yet. Once I do, it will be interesting to put it through its paces against the likes of the new GoPro Hero 13 Black and the DJI Action 5 Pro.

Source: Insta360