200-kW stackable fuel cell targets heavy-duty vehicles

Fuel cells enter the big leagues as Intelligent Energy unveils its 200-kW IE-DRIVE HD system for heavy vehicles. Billed as the "first-of-its-kind" multi-input, multi-output DC-DC converter, the new cell promises practicality and zero emissions.

Heavy trucks account for about two gigatonnes of carbon dioxide annually, not to mention other emissions, so seeking cleaner alternatives to power them is a major priority in environmental circles. The problem is that such trucks aren't like passenger cars. They're great heavy things that need a lot of power to be practical and engines that are extremely efficient from an economic point of view in an industry with slim profit margins.

Of the many alternatives, fuel cells are very attractive, if nothing else for their ability to run on a surprising variety of fuels. The goal of many designers is to make cells that can use hydrogen, but they can also be configured to handle methanol, ethanol, natural gas, biogas, ammonia, and even carbon monoxide.

This means that fuel cells can, theoretically, operate without the infrastructure problems of electric or hydrogen vehicles, but the real obstacle is achieving sheer power in a light, compact engine that is compliant with existing regulations.

Intelligent Energy's take on the problem is to develop the IE-DRIVE HD system using multiple fuel stacks that can integrate seamlessly with one another to exceed the previous industry record for such a configuration of 150 kW. This is an important distinction because there have been other single-stack systems that claim to have reached 200 kW.

As impressive as this achievement is, there is still a way to go. For modern heavy trucks, 298 kW is at the very low end of the scale, while there are some combustion long-haul truck engines that can reach 582 kW without breaking a sweat. Combine that with some of the other drawbacks of fuel cells, not to mention those shared by any technology trying to compete with a well established one, and it's clear that the IE-DRIVE HD's job is just beginning.

"With simplified vehicle integration, longer life and being certification ready, the IE-DRIVE HD fuel cell is now even better positioned to provide a zero-emission solution for heavy duty applications," said Dr. Ashley Kells, Program Director at Intelligent Energy.

Source: Intelligent Energy