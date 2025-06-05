Electric Mercedes truck sets world record, also surrounded by police

In a somewhat odd flex, Mercedes-Benz Trucks just backed its way into the Guinness Book of World Records, quite literally.

Marco Hellgrewe, a 50-year-old seasoned reverse-driving veteran and record holder took to the Oschersleben racetrack in Germany and spent the next 6 hours and 22 minutes driving a Mercedes eActros 600 in reverse, averaging 12 mph (20 kph) for a whopping total of 77.5 miles (124.7 km) and 476 corners. That was good enough to secure a world record for continuously driving backward in an articulated truck – and a world's first for an electric-only truck. The previous record was 55.34 miles (89.06 km), set in 2020.

To really drive the point home, the very next day, he did another 18.6 miles (30 km) on public roads with a police escort ... because why not?

What makes this record pretty neat is that it was done in the "International Truck of the Year 2025," the eActros 600: a 621 kWh fully electric beast with a 311-mile (500-km) range – with a full 22-ton load. Throw in its fast charging capabilities, and 621-mile (1,000-km) days are a breeze for the large cargo transport truck.

The Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 electric truck hit at least a few apexes at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben racetrack in Germany while it snaked its way around the track in reverse Mercedes-Benz

The 805 hp (600 kW) big rig was engineered for a useful life of 745,645 miles (1.2 million km) over ten years with its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery health still being greater than 80% capacity.

Over-the-road diesel trucks – in America at least – generally average over twice as many yearly miles than the eActros is rated for at around 125,000 miles (~200,000 km) per year, but they also pump out around (223 tons) of CO2 per truck in doing so. The eActros 600 doesn't even have a tailpipe. Depending on the source of the electricity, studies show that the eTruck could reduce emissions by over 90% (198 tons of CO2) per truck compared to its diesel counterparts over their lifecycle.

Not to mention, electricity is significantly cheaper than diesel in most parts of the world. In the US, the average cost per kWh is about $0.15. At that price, you could top up the battery-powered truck for $93.15. Comparing a typical diesel OTR truck with a 200-gallon (757-liter) tank, a fill-up is closer to $800. Taking into consideration that the diesel is going to nearly twice the range – barring any significant hill climbs or headwinds – the electric truck is still roughly 85% cheaper to put the needle on F(ull).

The big Mercedes has already accomplished some real-world feats. It did a 9,321-mile (15,000-km) tour across 22 countries. It even survived a 4,039-mile (6,500-km) torture test in freezing Nordic conditions without any issues.

The eActros has already been implemented in fleets since 2024 with mostly positive reviews from customers. Comfortable cabs and advanced safety features rank among the best reviews. The eTruck features a slew of driver assists, like a live rear-view camera that has distance guidelines on the screens and automatically pans when cornering in reverse.

Features that likely aided Hellgrewe in his world record.

Most of the reported eActros 600 issues stemmed from the lack of charging infrastructure in remote areas rather than issues with the truck itself.

There are currently less than 1,000 heavy-duty charging stations in all of Europe. Daimler Truck AG, parent company to Mercedes-Benz Trucks, is pushing to change that, looking to have 3,000 or more fast chargers by 2030 through its TruckCharge network.

The bottom line? The Mercedes eActros 600 record-setting stunt was a fun way to showcase how capable this battery-powered hauler really is.

Source: Daimler Truck