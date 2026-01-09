Addictive game keeps your brain engaged and your eyes off the screen

There are many tools that offer to help us focus – but very few are designed to do this in just a minute. BrainBlink is built just for this, with 60-second games on a pocket-sized device featuring real buttons and a link to players across the globe.

There are eight different one-minute games to play Kickstarter

Now in its final stages of a crowdfunding campaign, maker Morpho has received more than 1,400 backers, showing the appeal of this tactile "handheld mental fitness console."

How it works is you simply switch it on, pick a game and play a single 60-second round – no notifications, no feeds to scroll, no in-game purchase prompts and no pressure to keep pressing away.

The idea behind BrainBlink was to offer people something engaging to do in short bursts, whether during a break, between classes or while waiting for something to start, bridging the gap between time-demanding games and boring “focus tools." It aims to land in the middle, turning focus into something tactile and competitive – and simply fun.

Each device is preloaded with eight games, all designed to be learnt quickly but mastered over time. They run entirely on the device and work offline, relying on physical buttons instead of a touchscreen. Scores are saved locally and can be synced via your phone later.

BrainBlink is built to be taken everywhere Kickstarter

A key feature is the addition of the global competition, with players are matched against real people elsewhere in the world, all playing within the same 60-second window. Essentially, you’re competing directly against another human brain – however, it's not clear how this works in offline mode.

A companion app is available for players who want detailed stats, profiles, leaderboards and firmware updates, though it isn’t required to use the device. However, those who want to climb global rankings and participate in tournaments will need to pay a "small monthly subscription," while casual players can stick to offline and local play. That said, it's unclear yet just what that subscription will be.

The device itself uses a button array designed for rapid input, with low-latency LEDs for clear visual cues in play and an adaptive difficulty system that adjusts challenges based on performance. The device is designed to be durable, water-resistant and portable, with a predicted four hours of gameplay out of a single charge (via USB-C cable).

This really is pocket-sized Kickstarter

As for the games, they're surprisingly varied for a tool that only has nine light-up buttons. There are games that require the player to remember and repeat patterns, to build on sequences, or to pick incorrect flashes in an existing pattern. Some switch up color and tempo to keep your brain working hard. Its simplicity and physicality also make BrainBlink quite addictive – in a good way.

There are still a few units available for US$59 (15% discount) as part of the Super Early Bird price, while a two-pack set is on offer for $98.99, allowing for paired-up local play. Check the campaign for the different packages and prices on offer. It's also worth noting that while the company is a trusted one, having produced other successful products launched through Kickstarter, the current worldwide delivery timeline for this one is October 2026.

Also, since the campaign went so well, the company is now also offering several models – the classic white, a transparent "crystal" one and an all-black "dark mode" console.

