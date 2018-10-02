Another complicated barrier to commercializing CRISPR gene-edited plants is dealing with the intellectual property rights of the technology itself. Since the CRISPR process has now been effectively patented, any company using the technology to create a commercial outcome will now have to pay for the privilege. It's unclear what dollar amount would be put on gaining the right to produce a CRISPR product, but in an interview with Inverse Van Eck did admit when she saw the number it, "just about knocked me off my chair."