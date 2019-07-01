"We were trying to understand how the microbes that live in and on us influence our ability to form killer memory cells," associate professor Sammy Bedoui explains to New Atlas. "We addressed this question in preclinical mouse models, where we compared mice that did to those that did not have microbiota. We found that in the absence of microbiota, killer T cells failed to survive as memory cells. The reverse was true in mice with microbiota that we fed a high-fiber diet, akin to eating All-Bran or muesli. Here we found that more production of particular metabolites by the microbiota enhanced the ability of killer cells to survive and form memory cells."