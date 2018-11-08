Comparing the Heatherton layout with other Crafter camper vans reinforces the idea that no matter how the floor plan gets rearranged, there's bound to be a compromise or two somewhere. The roomier bathroom and well-equipped kitchen are nice, but the compact folding front bed seems an inelegant solution in comparison to a rear bed or convertible rear lounge. Convertible front dinettes seem better left for secondary bedding, but we guess that's up to the buyer. And a different floor plan option is never a bad thing for shoppers – those that think they might prefer a rear bed can compare the Heatherton to Hillside's Crafter-based Hopton with convertible rear lounge.