History

World's largest archeological museum opens in Egypt with 100K exhibits

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
November 03, 2025
1/11
The building was designed by award-winning Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects
2/11
The building was designed by award-winning Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects
The building's design features a set of visual axes extending from the site to the three pyramids of Giza, forming the framework in which the museum appears
3/11
The building's design features a set of visual axes extending from the site to the three pyramids of Giza, forming the framework in which the museum appears
The Grand Egyptian Museum spans 94 football fields, and its 12 halls are sequentially spread across a single level
4/11
The Grand Egyptian Museum spans 94 football fields, and its 12 halls are sequentially spread across a single level
The museum is designed to hold over 100,000 exhibits
5/11
The museum is designed to hold over 100,000 exhibits
The pyramids of Giza can be seen just over a mile away from the museum
6/11
The pyramids of Giza can be seen just over a mile away from the museum
One of Grand Egyptian Museum's most prized exhibits is the Golden Burial Mask of Tutankhamun, made of solid gold
7/11
One of Grand Egyptian Museum's most prized exhibits is the Golden Burial Mask of Tutankhamun, made of solid gold
The Grand Staircase takes visitors through the various exhibits and halls in a chronological sequence
8/11
The Grand Staircase takes visitors through the various exhibits and halls in a chronological sequence
The grand atrium features a 36-ft-tall statue of King Ramses II, dating back some 3,500 years
9/11
The grand atrium features a 36-ft-tall statue of King Ramses II, dating back some 3,500 years
A towering statue of Queen Hatshepsut
10/11
A towering statue of Queen Hatshepsut
One of King Khufu’s boats, fully reconstructed and dating back 4,500 years
11/11
One of King Khufu’s boats, fully reconstructed and dating back 4,500 years
After two decades under construction, Egypt has officially thrown open the doors to the largest archeological museum in the world, spanning 94 football fields (5.4 million sq ft or 500,000 sq m) and built to house some 100,000 exhibits through millennia, from prehistoric times going as far back as 700,000 BCE, to the Roman era (394 CE).

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is located on the edge of a desert plateau between the pyramids of Giza and the capital city of Cairo. It's spread across 12 halls all on a single level, and features a Grand Staircase that serves as a chronological guide through the space, with a view of the pyramids at the top.

While it's been partially accessible to the public over the past year, the official opening over the weekend revealed a new gallery dedicated to the Boy King Tutankhamun, along with the entire contents of his intact tomb, including some 5,300 of the ruler's belongings displayed together for the first time since it was discovered over a century ago. Also new to visitors is a fully reconstructed 4,500-year-old funerary boat of King Khufu that once traversed the Nile.

ancient Egypt unlocks its mysteries inside the Grand Egyptian Museum

The US$1.2-billion museum is sure to enthrall history buffs even before they step foot inside. The imposing exterior is covered in hieroglyphics and pyramid-inspired design elements, while the doors open into an enormous atrium that houses a 3,200-year-old statue of King Rameses II standing the II, standing 36 ft (11 m) tall.

Thousands of employees are said to be at work restoring and maintaining the exhibits, and this work can only be carried out by Egyptians.

Dublin, Ireland-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects won a competition to design the museum; other design tasks across the ambitious project involved 300 specialists from 13 companies.

The BBC noted that construction took nearly as long to complete as the Great Pyramid. Scores of artifacts have been relocated to be displayed in this space, and it's expected to attract eight million visitors annually.

The inauguration of GEM also sets the stage for key items from Egyptian history to be repatriated for proper display in their home country: the Rosetta Stone that's currently in the British Museum, the Dendera Zodiac map from the Louvre in Paris, and the Bust of Nefertiti from Berlin.

It's also a key part of Egypt's plan to achieve a target of 30 million tourists a year across the country by 2030. Given that it includes several never-seen-before exhibits in a stunning space, this could be the ticket.

You can find more info about planning a visit over on the official GEM site. You can see more imagery in our gallery.

Source: Egypt State Information Service

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

