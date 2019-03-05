"The cost benefit of the prognosis following a bone marrow transplant versus that on HIV antiretroviral therapy needs serious consideration," says Professor Anthony Kelleher, Director of the Kirby Institute at UNSW Sydney. "Secondly, naturally resistant and compatible bone marrow donors are rare because of the need for donor recipient matching. Further, this type of procedure is not widely available in many countries. Finally, there is significant morbidity and mortality associated with this type of transplantation, even when conducted in the best centers, and under the best circumstances."