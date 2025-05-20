Acer crams big-screen entertainment into compact package

Taiwan multinational Acer is showcasing a bunch of new products at Asia's largest tech expo this week, including a new compact smart projector. The PD1520s shines bright with 4,000 LED lumens, can throw up big-screen HD visuals and promises easy setup.

The DLP projection engine at the heart of Acer's upcoming compact projector enables 1080p visuals with a 1.2:1 throw ratio. This makes for a 75-inch viewing rectangle when positioned 6.56 ft (2 m) away from the display surface, though maximum supported display size is 120 inches.

Its LED light source puts out 1,200 ANSI lumens and is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours of use in the Eco setting. The company claims that's enough for daytime/lights-on viewing, but we'd likely be pulling down the blinds or dialing down the dimmer here, or setting up in a darkened room for the best visual experience.

The PD1520s features DLP projection technology for 1080p viewing at up to 120 inches, and a 1,200-lumen LED light source for bright and colorful visuals Acer

The PD1520s can display 16.7 million colors and offers 5,000:1 contrast. Acer has cooked in autofocus and auto keystone plus four-corner adjustment for setup ease. And the projector includes an AOSP Smart system for access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, though reportedly comes pre-loaded with the Zeasn Whale TV app. These smarts are supported by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage.

The unit's single 8-watt speaker can rock the movie soundtrack or serve as a Bluetooth speaker, or there's a 3.5-mm headphone jack for private listening. Connectivity shapes up as 802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi, with support for display mirroring via Miracast and Airplay. There's a HDMI 2.1 port as well as USB Type A for those who prefer to cable up.

Autofocus and auto keystone corrections should make for relatively easy setup Acer

At 8.3 x 8.3 x 2 inches (210 x 210 x 53 mm) and 2.9 lb (1.32 kg), it can be easily moved from room to room as needed, or thrown in a backpack for transport between venues. Though this model lacks a built-in battery so you'd need to consider the locations of wall outlets when setting up.

The PD1520s compact Full HD projector is being previewed at Computex 2025 this week before heading to Europe, the Middle East and Africa from July priced at €599. We've no word on availability beyond this region at present.

Product page: Acer PD1520s