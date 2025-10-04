Tabletop projectors designed to take the hassle out of movie nights

Though you can spend a lot of time and money setting up a dedicated home theater space, smart projectors could mean you don't have to. The TK705 projectors from BenQ are a great excuse not to bother, offering easy setup big-screen 4K visuals that are color accurate and daytime bright.

"Consumers value brightness, picture quality, and easy installation features when it comes to their home entertainment, and we continue to deliver leading solutions that meet these needs," said BenQ's Jeffrey Hsieh.

"From streaming movies to casual gameplay, the TK705i and TK705STi are the latest in our lineup of popular projectors designed to add even more versatility for home living spaces by adapting instantly to any setup while still delivering impeccable 4K image quality at any time of day."

4K visuals at 3,000 lumens, CinematicColor and HDR-Pro technologies, Smart Image Adaptation, and Google TV BenQ

The only major difference between the two models in the TK705 series is the throw ratio. The TK705i runs from 1 to 1.3:1 while the TK705STi can get closer to a wall or screen thanks to a fixed 0.8:1 ratio. Either way you're looking at 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) imagery projected at up to 150 diagonal inches.

The light source here is LED, though that doesn't mean brightness in the low to mid hundreds. Each of these units can put out 3,000 ANSI lumens, meaning that viewing in ambient lighting or during the day should be a possibility without suffering too much loss of definition. After-dark watching will still yield the best results, but flexibility is always a plus.

The T705 Series feature numerous tools to help ease setup, including keystone correction - allowing for flexible positioning BenQ

In addition to covering 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut, both models benefit from HDR-Pro technology – for "greater depth, sharper detail, and optimal brightness in any lighting scenario." BenQ has gathered together a bunch of useful tools to make setup a breeze, including optical zoom for the TK705i and digital zoom for the STi, autofocus, keystone correction, fit-to-screen and a mode to adjust for wall color.

Movies and shows are delivered through Google TV over dual-band Wi-Fi, including official Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Screen mirroring can be undertaken over Google Cast or AirPlay, the smart BT remote also enables voice searches, and you can even download a control app onto your smartphone if you prefer.

The USB-C port delivers up to 30 watts of power, meaning that battery powered gaming devices can be plugged in for long-haul play BenQ

Cabling up to media sources can be undertaken over HDMI 2.1, which also means low input latency of 5 milliseconds at 4K/60Hz – putting big-screen gameplay on the agenda. Though the projectors each draw mains power, battery powered devices can be plugged into the USB-C port for up to 30 watts of juice. There's an 8-W sound system cooked in for onboard soundtracks, or audio can be routed out to external hardware via a 3.5-mm jack or eARC HDMI.

The TK705i is priced at US$1,799 while the STi variant nudges up to $1,999 – interestingly, BenQ is running a limited promotion at the moment where a projector stand is thrown in with each purchase for free, along with a pillow and blanket!

Product pages: TK705i, TK705STi

