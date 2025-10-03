Optoma turns off the lamps for 'hassle-free projector experience'

Optoma has launched a new series of projectors under the Photon Life moniker, which are aimed at replacing popular lamp-based models in the company's line up. The series comprises three family members, including the flagship PK32 4K 4LED thrower.

"With the Photon Life range, we’re making big-screen entertainment more accessible than ever, without the complexity," said the company's Oliver Blundell. "They combine stunning image quality with true plug-and-play simplicity, so you can enjoy unforgettable visual experiences anywhere in your home."

Optoma says that the new series is designed to replace lamp-based models such as the HD146X, UHD35 and UHD38X units – but just don't expect them to compete on brightness. The UHD38X, for example, puts out 4,000 lumens where even the most powerful of the Photon Life offerings can only manage 1,500 lumens.

The brightest of the Photon Life bunch only puts out 1,500 lumens, so daytime visuals are unlikely to appear this sharp - darkness will be your friend for this series Optoma

That's not the flagship PK32 model though, which comes with 4LED technology for 1,100 lumens, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 250,000:1 dynamic contrast – while the DLP projection engine throws 4K UHD visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches. Autofocus and vertical keystone correction is cooked in for setup ease, though that does mean users will still have to ensure the unit is directly facing the wall or screen to prevent horizontal skew.

All models in this range lack a smart OS, so users will need to take up one of the two HDMI ports of the PK32 to plug in a streaming stick (which can be powered by the nearby USB port). Gamers can cable up to a console with the other HDMI port for promised ultra-low input latency of 4.6 milliseconds.

It's game on for the Photon Life PK32 flagship, as Optoma has got input lag down to just 4.6 milliseconds Optoma

The Photon Life pack leader rocks two 5-W speakers for integrated soundtrack playback, or there's a 3.5-mm headphone jack that could feed a signal to a portable speaker if preferred.

The PK32 isn't yet listed on the company's website, but is showing as up for pre-order at B&H priced at US$1,299. Other members of the series shape up as a 900-lumen 4K model and a 1080p flavor that outputs 1,500 lumens.

Source: Optoma

