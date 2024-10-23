ViewSonic 4K projectors aim to give big-screen gamers a Pro edge

ViewSonic has leveled up its "Designed for Xbox" LED gaming projectors that "set new industry standards" upon release last year. The X1/X2 Pro models sport higher brightness, boast low input lag and come packing Google TV.

"Compared to traditional gaming displays, projectors offer an unmatched immersive experience and greater setup flexibility, so it's no surprise that they're becoming increasingly popular in console gaming," said ViewSonic's Dean Tsai at the launch of the Pro projectors. "Reflecting this trend, last year we introduced the world's first 'Designed for Xbox' gaming projectors, the X1-4K and X2-4K, which set new industry standards and have consistently received positive feedback from the market. We are now excited to launch their upgrades, the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro. These models not only enhance visuals but also feature a built-in Google TV system, providing a comprehensive solution that caters to a wide range of home entertainment needs."

Both of the new models are built around the same 0.65-inch DMD chip and come with a third-generation LED light source that's reckoned good for 3,300 LED lumens and a native contrast of 3-million:1. The maximum image resolution is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, which is great for movie nights, but you'll need to dial that down to 1080p to take advantage of the low input latency.

"These models offer QHD (1440p) resolution at a 120-Hz refresh rate, enabling stunningly smooth gameplay with clarity on screens larger than 100 inches," said ViewSonic. "An ultra-low 4.2-ms input lag and a 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p resolution) allow competitive gamers to fully engage with the action, experiencing every moment with unmatched precision and responsiveness."

The X1-4K Pro model is a standard-throw projector, while the X2-4K Pro is a short-throw ViewSonic

Though designated "Designed for Xbox" the Pro projectors can be used with other gaming consoles, which can be cabled to the HDMI 2.0 ports around back (one of which supports audio return). Between gaming sessions, you can catch up with your favorite shows or watch the latest streamed movies by tapping into Google TV (with native Netflix).

The projectors cover 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut, support HDR content and promise easy setup with included keystone correction, optical zoom, four-corner adjustment and vertical lens shift. Each model rocks a built-in full-range sound system from Harman Kardon, and there's support for surround-sound via Dolby/DTS.

So why two models? The X1-4K Pro is a standard-throw beast with a ratio of 1.15-1.5:1 – which will get you 100-diagonal-inch visuals when placed 8.36 ft away from the screen or wall. You'll be able to bring the X2-4K Pro a little closer as it's a short-throw projector – and that means a ratio of 0.69-0.83:1 and 100-inch imagery from 5 ft away.

Both models are due to go on sale in the US later this month. The X1-4k Pro is priced at around US$1,400, but we've been unable to find a price for the X2-4K Pro comes at this time. Availability elsewhere will follow in 2025. The video below has more.

ViewSonic X1-4K Pro & X2-4K Pro | 4K HDR Smart LED Home Projector​ with Built-in Google TV

Product pages: X1-4K Pro/X2-4K Pro