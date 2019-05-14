Rimac teams up with Hyundai and Kia to build electric sportscars
Rimac, maker of some of the most extreme electric sports cars the planet has ever seen, is about to get its fingers into the mass market pie through a US$90 million investment from Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia.
It'll be a far cry from building short-run 2,000-horsepower tire shredders like the eye-popping C_Two, but the Croatian hypercar company will bring its electric expertise to the masses thanks to a new partnership announced today.
Hyundai Motor Group, which owns Hyundai as well as Kia, wants to bring some seriously sporty electric and fuel cell options to the table under its N brand high performance division, and Rimac sees this new €80-million (approx. US$90-million) investment partnership as an opportunity to cement itself as a tier-one supplier of electrification components across the auto industry.
"Rimac is an innovative company with outstanding capabilities in high-performance electric vehicles," says Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group. "Its startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with Rimac on our road to Clean Mobility."
We look forward to seeing the first fruits of this alliance as well, which are slated to be two high-performance electric vehicles that are due by 2020.
Source: Rimac
