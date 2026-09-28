Palm-sized pocket axe brings its own fire starter to the pit

An axe so tiny, you could actually fit it in a pants pocket, the Axvant looks at first to be some kind of model or novelty toy. Surely it's made out of foam or wood, painted to look like a real axe? That's a negative. It is an actual axe (or tiny hatchet, at least), and while it won't be felling any spruces or processing cords of firewood, it can handle more modest tasks around camp and yard. Plus, it's actually a multitool, working as its own fire-starting kit, mallet and bottle opener.

When we first came across the "Axvant Pocket-Sized EDC Axe for Outdoor Adventures" during a recent Kickstarter scroll, we bookmarked it immediately for use in a possible "ill-advised, inadvertently life-threatening outdoor products of 2026" roundup. We reasoned it would look right at home just ahead of the blazing face-height tripod fire pit we spotted at Overland Expo a few weeks ago (and stayed 10+ feet [3+ m] away from at all times).

Lava Box's new Daddy Longlegs tripod stand looks handy for cooking on the propane fire pit, as set up in the backdrop to the left, but why does it lift that high? We were wary of getting anywhere close at Overland Expo and can't even imagine having that thing around a campsite where people are drinking, throwing around footballs and frisbees, and otherwise not expecting a giant flame on a tall, top-heavy stand at or above face level CC Weiss/New Atlas

Because who needs an axe for everyday carry?! How do you even carry an axe in your pocket without potentially mutilating one or more body part you'd prefer to hang onto? And just look at that tiny handle – how do you get any swinging leverage with that stump??!

But after reading a little deeper, we actually think this shrink-rayed micro-axe might earn its keep in a camping toolbox. At least on certain adventures. In fact, I really want to throw one in my Decked truck drawers, where I already keep a mix of camping gear and regular tools, so I have it on hand for those times I didn't realize I'd need a hatchet.

A better look at the Axvant all sheathed up Axvant

The first reason for the change in tune: The entirety of the Axvant – from the tip of its wood handle to the top edge of the steel head – stores away in a full leather sheath. So unlike the flimsy blade guards we've seen, used and had fall off on other hatchets, this one looks pretty safe and secure. Safe and secure enough to actually carry in a pocket? We'll let users decide for themselves, but we'd suggest starting with the pocket on a large jacket or backpack and not your tightest jeans.

Second, while that tiny handle is indeed too small to get any kind of swinging leverage for major chopping or cutting, the Axvant really isn't trying to do that, anyway. It's a mini-sized tool meant for small but common tasks. You can use it to chop strips of kindling off a piece of standing firewood and cut through small branches to get them down to fire pit size.

The Axvant team also suggests using the little hatchet to cut rope. A knife would certainly be easier and more precise, but if the Axvant happens to be closer at hand ...

It honestly looks like you could break those twigs by hand more quickly than Axvanting them Axvant

Thinking about my own trips, on the increasingly rare occasions when fires aren't completely banned where I'm camping, firewood collection often still is – so much so, that I usually just buy a pack or two of split seasoned firewood at the local gas station. The hatchet I brought along, then, mostly gets used to chop long strips of kindling off the logs so there's something sized between balled up paper tinder and full firewood to keep the flames burning long enough to ignite the larger fuel. Assuming the Axvant works as advertised, I could save some space by carrying it in place of the larger hatchet (and its flimsy blade guard) I usually carry.

Of course, if you're regularly chopping thick branches, trunks or deadfall and processing it down into split logs, you won't want to rely on the Axvant as your go-to axe. But you already knew that.

The Axvant really steps up in the art of fire-making after all that kindling and firewood has been piled up neatly atop the tinder bundle in the fire pit, ready to light. A thin fire-starting rod concealed in the base of the Axvant handle slides out so you can strike it with the axe blade (or a nimbler knife blade) and throw sparks at your tinder until it fires up. Then, slide the rod right back in the handle for next time – never any need to scour around for a lighter that fell under a car seat or sunk to the bottom of the camping supplies box.

The hidden fire-starter is the Axvant's best party trick Axvant

The butt of the Axvant is designed to double as a mallet, mostly for knocking in tent stakes and taking care of other basic, non-precision hammering. Oddly, though, the butt also has a bottle opener on the upper part, which looks like it could diminish the tool's effectiveness as a hammer. We'd prefer Axvant left the bottle opener on the drawing board – most folks probably have a separate one that isn't on the back of a friggin' axe. If they don't, they should get one.

We're not entirely sold the Axvant will prove as handy in the field as it does in its Kickstarter video. At the very least, the short 3-in (7.5-cm) handle threatens to make it awkward to use and difficult to unload a full, wood-splintering whack.

If the Axvant doesn't work out on the field, you could always dull the blade and have a woodsy decoration for a fireplace mantle or desk Axvant

So the Axvant might very well end up the cute, little model axe it looked like to begin with, something you only take out to show friends what an adorable miniature you found. But for a $53+ Kickstarter pledge, it could at least serve as a handy backup hatchet or the micro-axe you carry during hikes and trips for which your regular hatchet is too large and heavy – even if the Axvant doesn't work great, a functional miniature should be better than nothing at all.

The Axvant measures in at 4.1 in (10.5 cm) long from handle tip to top edge, 3 in (7.5 cm) wide across the head, and 1 in (2.5 cm) thick across the handle. We'd love to see Axvant expand out with different handle options to give buyers a little choice in balancing compact portability against better hatchet performance.

Each Axvant hatchet comes with the leather sheath and five replacement fire-starting rods. The Kickstarter campaign has hit its goal, and if everything goes as planned, deliveries will begin in December.

Source: Kickstarter