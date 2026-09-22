BIC-size mini flashlight carries its own blade & swappable driver
A spinoff of the Olight flashlight brand, Oknife creates similar pocket tools but from the starting point of blades and implements instead of lighting. But the brand's relationship with Olight, a fast-growing global lighting specialist, means it can also do a torch pretty well. Its latest launch, the new MK 3-in-1 tool is a bit of both – a tiny multi-beam magnetic flashlight firing out up to 300 lumens and a streamlined pocket knife with blade and multi-driver. And all that comes packed into an aluminum chassis that's slightly smaller than a classic BIC lighter.
While Oknife is all about knives and knife-equipped tools, the MK 3-in-1 ultimately appears to be a flashlight first, multitool second. Its slim, rectangular handle looks more ergonomic for use as a small pocket light than as a knife or screwdriver handle, and it's loaded with a spotlight on its head, a white flood light and red light on its side. It also includes a magnetic base that instantly turns it into a mini work light or overhead lamp.
The MK's primary spotlight fires 300 lumens out into the dark and has a maximum throw of 436 feet (133 m). It only pushes out the full 300 lumens for 30 seconds before downgrading to a 200-lumen output that lasts up to one hour and 20 minutes. The light runs for one hour 40 minutes on the 100-lumen medium setting and hits its max 18-hour runtime when dialed down to a low setting of just 15 lumens.
The ambient 20-lumen white flood and 3-lumen red light are located on the broad front side of the torch, designed to provide more of a localized diffuse light. The unit also includes a red strobe mode.
Power comes from a 450-mAh 10440 lithium-ion battery that recharges in about an hour and a half using the USB-C port. The light can also run on AAA power, and the battery is easily swappable using the threaded battery compartment cover, which has a raised lanyard loop that doubles as a finger grip for loosening and tightening.
Honestly, the MK appears to be a pretty handy tiny torch on its own, taking up minimal space when used as either an everyday carry option or as a secondary backup to a larger flashlight for darker, more demanding situations like camping. Users can easily carry it in a pants pocket or throw it in a jacket so it's always ready when they need a small, nimble light.
To sharpen the point about its compact size, the MK measures in at just under 2.6 x 1 x 0.6 in (6.5 x 2.4 x 1.5 cm), while the BIC Maxi Classic pocket lighter common throughout the USA measures in at 3.2 x 1 x 0.6 in (8.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 cm). Given its battery and extra hardware, the 52-g (1.8-oz) MK does double the weight of the 25-gram (0.9-oz) Maxi Classic lighter, but it's far from hefty as far as pocket knives/flashlights go.
As for the rest of its toolset, the MK 3-in-1 packs a 1.9-in (4.9-cm) blade made from 9Cr18MoV stainless steel. It operates via a non-locking slip joint.
The second foldaway implement is a magnetic bit holder compatible with 4-mm double-ended bits. Oknife includes a combination tiny Phillips 0/3.5-mm slotted screwdriver bit. The spotlight is designed to work in conjunction with both tools should for those working in dark spaces.
Oknife introduced the MK 3-in-1 a few days ago and is selling it now for a sale price of US$42.49. Standard retail price is listed at $49.99.
Source: Oknife
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