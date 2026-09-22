BIC-size mini flashlight carries its own blade & swappable driver

A spinoff of the Olight flashlight brand, Oknife creates similar pocket tools but from the starting point of blades and implements instead of lighting. But the brand's relationship with Olight, a fast-growing global lighting specialist, means it can also do a torch pretty well. Its latest launch, the new MK 3-in-1 tool is a bit of both – a tiny multi-beam magnetic flashlight firing out up to 300 lumens and a streamlined pocket knife with blade and multi-driver. And all that comes packed into an aluminum chassis that's slightly smaller than a classic BIC lighter.

While Oknife is all about knives and knife-equipped tools, the MK 3-in-1 ultimately appears to be a flashlight first, multitool second. Its slim, rectangular handle looks more ergonomic for use as a small pocket light than as a knife or screwdriver handle, and it's loaded with a spotlight on its head, a white flood light and red light on its side. It also includes a magnetic base that instantly turns it into a mini work light or overhead lamp.

Oknife sneaks in a magnetic base so the MK can work as a mini overhead lamp Oknife

The MK's primary spotlight fires 300 lumens out into the dark and has a maximum throw of 436 feet (133 m). It only pushes out the full 300 lumens for 30 seconds before downgrading to a 200-lumen output that lasts up to one hour and 20 minutes. The light runs for one hour 40 minutes on the 100-lumen medium setting and hits its max 18-hour runtime when dialed down to a low setting of just 15 lumens.

The ambient 20-lumen white flood and 3-lumen red light are located on the broad front side of the torch, designed to provide more of a localized diffuse light. The unit also includes a red strobe mode.

The MK red light can be used in area and strobe modes Oknife

Power comes from a 450-mAh 10440 lithium-ion battery that recharges in about an hour and a half using the USB-C port. The light can also run on AAA power, and the battery is easily swappable using the threaded battery compartment cover, which has a raised lanyard loop that doubles as a finger grip for loosening and tightening.

Oknife MK 3-in-1 component breakdown Oknife

Honestly, the MK appears to be a pretty handy tiny torch on its own, taking up minimal space when used as either an everyday carry option or as a secondary backup to a larger flashlight for darker, more demanding situations like camping. Users can easily carry it in a pants pocket or throw it in a jacket so it's always ready when they need a small, nimble light.

The tiny MK is perfect for throwing into a jacket pocket or purse or carrying on a keychain to have available for situations like when the daily walk goes past sundown Oknife

To sharpen the point about its compact size, the MK measures in at just under 2.6 x 1 x 0.6 in (6.5 x 2.4 x 1.5 cm), while the BIC Maxi Classic pocket lighter common throughout the USA measures in at 3.2 x 1 x 0.6 in (8.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 cm). Given its battery and extra hardware, the 52-g (1.8-oz) MK does double the weight of the 25-gram (0.9-oz) Maxi Classic lighter, but it's far from hefty as far as pocket knives/flashlights go.

As for the rest of its toolset, the MK 3-in-1 packs a 1.9-in (4.9-cm) blade made from 9Cr18MoV stainless steel. It operates via a non-locking slip joint.

The front of the Oknife MK has a flood light and red light, while the back has a clip that can be used on a pocket or hat brim Oknife

The second foldaway implement is a magnetic bit holder compatible with 4-mm double-ended bits. Oknife includes a combination tiny Phillips 0/3.5-mm slotted screwdriver bit. The spotlight is designed to work in conjunction with both tools should for those working in dark spaces.

Use the spotlight to illuminate driver and knife tasks in dark spaces Oknife

Oknife introduced the MK 3-in-1 a few days ago and is selling it now for a sale price of US$42.49. Standard retail price is listed at $49.99.

Source: Oknife