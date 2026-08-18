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Knives and Multitools

Double-blade multitool's badge runs deeper than Swiss Army knife cross

By C.C. Weiss
August 18, 2026
Double-blade multitool's badge runs deeper than Swiss Army knife cross
It's not a red handle with white cross, but this bone-handled multitool wears a badge with an even deeper history
It's not a red handle with white cross, but this bone-handled multitool wears a badge with an even deeper history
View 12 Images
The Treebrand Camp Knife measures in around 3.5 inches long when closed
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The Treebrand Camp Knife measures in around 3.5 inches long when closed
Just in case the badge isn't enough, Böker adds a few extra identification markers
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Just in case the badge isn't enough, Böker adds a few extra identification markers
A closer look at the badge that lends its name and authority to Böker's latest release
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A closer look at the badge that lends its name and authority to Böker's latest release
Böker reinforces the scales at the edges with nickel-silver plating
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Böker reinforces the scales at the edges with nickel-silver plating
Böker Treebrand Camp Knife in three colorways – the "Stag" handle version in the middle costs more than the other two
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Böker Treebrand Camp Knife in three colorways – the "Stag" handle version in the middle costs more than the other two
The Treebrand Camp Knife's main tool is its 2.5-in steel blade
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The Treebrand Camp Knife's main tool is its 2.5-in steel blade
Böker packs in small and large blades along with a can opener and multipurpose bottle opener
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Böker packs in small and large blades along with a can opener and multipurpose bottle opener
You won't forget the name of this tool, who made it or where it's from anytime soon
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You won't forget the name of this tool, who made it or where it's from anytime soon
The Treebrand Camp Knife has four fold-out tools between the scales and a corkscrew outside
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The Treebrand Camp Knife has four fold-out tools between the scales and a corkscrew outside
The Böker Treebrand Camp Knife starts just under $105
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The Böker Treebrand Camp Knife starts just under $105
The deep, long timeline of Böker's evolving Tree Brand logo
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The deep, long timeline of Böker's evolving Tree Brand logo
It's not a red handle with white cross, but this bone-handled multitool wears a badge with an even deeper history
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It's not a red handle with white cross, but this bone-handled multitool wears a badge with an even deeper history
View gallery - 12 images

The white cross with red surround has long been a sacred badge in the world of knives, indicating the timeless dependability and versatility of the Swiss Army knife. The latest multifunctional pocket knife to float onto our computer screen isn't a white cross-badged Swiss Army knife, but it wears an equally proud badge of origin and heritage. The newly released Böker Treebrand Camp Knife is a purely German design, its roots winding back hundreds of years to the 17th century.

As we touched upon a few weeks back when we looked at another recent Böker multitool drop, the German blade smith has roots around Germany's City of Blades (Solingen) that date all the way back to 1674. In fact, as it explains in a brief summary of its history, that was the year that the Böker family first officially registered the Tree Brand trademark inspired by the powerful chestnut tree that towered over its small factory in Remscheid, Germany, a neighboring city of Solingen.

The deep, long timeline of Böker's evolving Tree Brand logo
The deep, long timeline of Böker's evolving Tree Brand logo

Today, the company counts 1869 as the official founding year of its modern brand, a year it consolidated the company and settled in Solingen, which remains its global HQ today. A year later, it once again registered a Tree Brand trademark, this one changed to represent a leafless tree with branches extending upward in all directions. That logo has evolved over the decades, prompting several different iterations, but remains an unspoken promise of Böker authenticity and quality.

And much like Victorinox's Swiss cross logo, trademarked in 1909, remains an immediate indication of made-in-Switzerland heritage and quality, the silver Tree Brand emblem is is an instant indication of a top-quality Böker product handcrafted in Germany.

A closer look at the badge that lends its name and authority to Böker's latest release
A closer look at the badge that lends its name and authority to Böker's latest release

A few of our readers expressed disappointment that manufacture of the last Böker debut we looked at, the Naturensöhne MK II NXT, was farmed out of Germany, but the tool still wore a price tag well over US$100. In all honesty, we felt the same disappointment when we landed on the "Made in Asia" designation, after laboring under the misconception that a $129 Böker special release would be produced in Germany and stamped proudly with tree branding.

But that simply was not the case. And while some of Böker's products are built in the USA (Denver, Colorado, to be specific) in addition to Germany, many are made Asia ... and don't always include the accompanying lower price tag you might expect.

But a product called the Treebrand Camp Knife simply has to be made in Germany, and indeed it is, wearing the shiny emblem to verify it. In fact, as Böker declares, the entire idea behind the new multipurpose pocket knife is to combine "traditional knife styling with premium German craftsmanship."

Böker packs in small and large blades along with a can opener and multipurpose bottle opener
Böker packs in small and large blades along with a can opener and multipurpose bottle opener

As to that "traditional knife styling," much of the new knife's classic look is buried in the rippled black, brown and amber depths of the genuine bone scales. It's a beautiful piece, and it's quite easy to carry wherever you go – measuring in around 3.6 inches (9.1 cm) long when folded and weighing in at nearly the same figure: 3.7 oz (105 g).

The Treebrand Camp Knife has a simple but handy feature set that starts with a primary 2.4-in (6-cm) D2 steel slipjoint blade with nail nick opening. A smaller secondary blade augments that one on the other end, and the knife also packs a can opener and bottle opener/flathead driver between the scales. A corkscrew folded against the outer handle ensures you're never left trying to MacGyver your way into a corked bottle of wine.

Böker reinforces the scales at the tool's ends with nickel-silver bolsters. A lanyard eyelet lets you strap it up.

Böker Treebrand Camp Knife in three colorways – the "Stag" handle version in the middle costs more than the other two
Böker Treebrand Camp Knife in three colorways – the "Stag" handle version in the middle costs more than the other two

Böker released the new Treebrand Camp Knife this month and offers it in three different bone handle colors starting at $104.95. The "stag" handle variant costs $159.95, and just in case it isn't already plainly clear, all three models are made in Germany with just the right jewelry to prove it.

Source: Böker

View gallery - 12 images

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Knives and MultitoolsMultitoolsEDCEveryday CarryKnifeCampingOutdoors and CampingBackpacking
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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