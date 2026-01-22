Pocket driver with built-in bits ready to give your EDC a tune-up

The CRKT ToGo Driver, designed by John Wu, is a pocket-sized multi-tool that blends sleek design with practical utility, offering everyday carry enthusiasts a compact solution for quick fixes and precision work.

John Wu from Mountain View, California – a renowned designer in the everyday carry (EDC) and knife community – has created a new portable multitool that packs serious functionality into a pocket-sized package. Commissioned by Columbia River Knife Tool (CRKT), the ToGo Driver measures just 88.42 mm (3.48 in) in length and weighs 56.7 g (2 oz). It fits easily in your pocket while helping you tackle a wide range of everyday tasks and repairs.

The ToGo Driver screws apart in the middle to reveal a hidden chamber for stowing bits CRKT

The bit driver's handle unscrews into two pieces, revealing an internal compartment that neatly stores seven precision 4-mm (0.15-in) micro bits and a 6.35-mm (0.25-in) to 4-mm (0.15-in) adapter. So whether you just need to tighten a screw on your bicycle or adjust gear in the field, this lightweight driver provides a compact way of carrying and adjusting your EDC toolkit.

The design philosophy of the ToGo Driver mirrors something like Tiny Birdy by France's Atelier Bois d'ici, where every design choice is deliberate. For instance, the Tiny Birdy integrates storage into its furniture and relies on off-grid systems to ensure users are truly independent. Likewise, the ToGo Driver integrates storage into its handles, along with a bit of clever engineering from Wu, to squeeze out every ounce of usability.

The CRKT with Torx bits, 3.5-mm slot head, and a Philips head bit CRKT

Storage is just one of the attractive selling points of the ToGo Driver. Performance is another. It features a ball-bearing spinner that ensures the pocketable bit driver has smooth, controlled turns, making it easy to use. The magnetic driver tip secures bits firmly in place, preventing slips and ensuring precision. It shows that Wu put a lot of thought into the design, making it feel intuitive and reliable enough to tackle even the most delicate tasks.

Included in the kit are Torx bits (T6, T8, T10, T15, T20), a 3.5-mm (0.13-in) slot head, and a Philips head bit. For the most part, this provides tools for a wide range of everyday needs, even though it might come off as minimalist for those used to carrying bulky tool kits.

"A ball-bearing spinner ensures smooth, controlled turns for quick takedowns or reassembly, while a magnetic driver tip keeps bits locked in place until the job is done" CRKT

The pen-like design of the CRKT ToGo Driver gives it a sleek appearance, making it discreet and ideal for everyday carry. You can contrast this to similar tools like the OKNIFE Otacle D1 or Off-Grid Bullet V2 that offer more rugged builds and higher torque. There’s also Leatherman's Ratchet Driver, which is modular but bulkier. Others prioritize affordability or novelty but lack what makes the ToGo special: its compactness and usability.

Those who value preparedness and efficiency will find a capable tool in the CRKT ToGo Driver. They can tuck it into their pocket, clip it to a bag, or keep it in a workbench drawer. Whatever the case, it's a handy tool that's ready to step in when a small maintenance task arises, without needing to carry a full kit. And at US$38, it's sitting at an accessible price point that makes it a practical addition to anyone's EDC setup, whether they're a traveler, cyclist, or outdoor enthusiast.

CRKT ToGo Driver | Joe Wu Design

Product page: CRKT ToGo Driver

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links