Pocket flip axe multi-pivots into action like no other hatchet

The most innovative flip blade of 2025 may not be a knife; it may just be an axe. Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT) has bravely taken one of its most unique folding knife designs and adapted it into a sleek, compact axe that packs safely without a sheath and flips into full-on chopping mode in milliseconds. It's the new Provoke X pocket axe, and it's coming to forests, campgrounds and prepper bunkers near you.

In 2018, California knife and tool designer Joe Caswell developed the talon-like Morphing Karambit, a highly distinctive take on the ancient Indonesian knife style with a four-hinged folding mechanism designed for safer deployment. That knife eventually gave way to the CRKT Provoke series, which comprises both the original curved-claw blade and more traditional straight blade versions.

The Provoke EDC, a straight-blade version of the original Provoke karambit that inspired the Provoke X axe CRKT

We have to say, when we saw the Morphing Karambit/Provoke knife in the past, it really didn't inspire visions of an axe sibling. But Caswell and CRKT have made it happen, adapting engineering and styling elements of the original design to create a compact axe with a head that swivels 90 degrees, tucking its blade away safely within the width of the handle for transport and immediately flipping out into standard position for use.

In place of the four hinges of the Provoke knives, the Provoke X uses a streamlined three-joint design that splits the handle into two, each side holding part of the two-piece axe head in place at a pivot point. To deploy, the user simply flips the safety lock open, holds the handle toward the ring-tipped base and flicks the wrist away from the body to flip the head out. It's a smooth, immediate deployment, just like the Provoke karambit.

Unlike on a traditional axe, the Provoke X's main bladed head and spiked butt are not a single piece but individual components attached to opposite sides and deployed at the same time. The safety lock prevents accidental deployment, and a dual-shaft deadbolt locks the blade and spike in place once deployed. The deadbolt release button then allows for folding.

A dual-bolt mechanism locks the blade and spike in place CRKT

Caswell and CRKT designed the Provoke X as a unique style of tomahawk that can be carried safely in a pocket, just like a flipper knife. At 8.7 inches (22 cm) long, it's a bit large for a pants pocket, but could easily store in a larger jacket or backpack pocket. It even includes a pocket clip that can be installed on either side.

During transport, the slim package prevents the awkward dual-directional bulk of a traditional fixed hatchet while storing the blade more safely. The blade isn't totally covered, so you'll still want to handle with care, but it's certainly more out of the way than an unsheathed blade on a fixed-head axe.

The folded Provoke X ready to deploy CRKT

The Provoke X couples a titanium nitride-coated D2 steel blade with a stainless steel handle featuring glass-reinforced overlays. It weighs less than a pound at 13.2 oz (374 g).

There have been other folding hatchets in the past, but CRKT calls the Provoke X design a first of its kind. It's definitely different to any other axe we've seen.

While the Provoke X is certainly a compelling tool that would look great in any knife or tool collection, we do wonder how it will work and endure when actually used in the field. The split handle seems like it will be suboptimal for grip and create more vibration, and we wonder if the repeated impact of striking won't cause fast wear on the joints. Maybe that's why CRKT is throwing in terms like "tactical" and "self-defense" – because how often is a modern citizen going to whip out a battle hatchet?!

Pack the Provoke X in a camping or survival kit and you're ready to process wood for the fire CRKT

We suppose the Provoke X is better-suited for use as a portable backup hatchet/survival tool than a primary axe, anyway, but traditional axes and hatchets use a simple, two-piece fixed construction for good reason. That said, we still want one ... even if just to stow away in our camping supply box and use occasionally as a fun trick for wowing the campfire circle.

CRKT debuted the Provoke X at the 2025 SHOT Show in January and plans to launch it on April 2 for a price of $350 ... a bit steep for a campfire trick, but if reviews of actual use come up strong, it might just earn its streamlined place in your kit.

Source: CRKT

