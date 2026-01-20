Tiny house provides nomadic off-grid lifestyle in a compact package

Commissioned for a customer who wants to enjoy a nomadic retirement, the Tiny Birdy has a compact interior layout that sleeps up to two people and runs fully off-grid with solar power.

The Tiny Birdy was designed by France's Atelier Bois d'ici and is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a length of 6 m (20 ft) and is finished in knotty timber for a cabin-like character, with blue aluminum accenting and roof, and a storage box outside. Its size is around average for a European tiny house, but small compared to most North American models, many of which can easily exceed twice the length.

The Tiny Birdy's interior decor is finished in wood throughout Atelier Bois d'ici

The Tiny Birdy was very much built with travel and an independent lifestyle in mind, and so it has been kept relatively small and manageable to tow. This approach is reflected in the interior, which is compact but comfortable, and finished in wood throughout. Its double glass doors open into the living room, which contains a storage-integrated sofa, plus some shelving and a small drop-down dining/work table. A wood-burning stove should be sufficient to heat the entire home.

The kitchen is nearby and contains a sink, a fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and some cabinetry, including a useful cupboard with a blackboard front panel for writing shopping lists and recipes on, etc.

The bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the entrance and living room, and is reached by a pocket sliding door. As you'd expect, it's quite compact in there, though it does include a shower, a toilet, and a vanity sink.

There's just one bedroom in the Tiny Birdy and it's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house loft bedroom with a low ceiling, and has a double bed plus a little storage.

The Tiny Birdy's kitchen occupies the center of the home Atelier Bois d'ici

As mentioned, the Tiny Birdy runs off-grid. It has a solar panel kit hooked up to a battery system, a wind turbine, and a water tank with multiple filters. It's unclear how the owner transports the solar panels, which are placed on the ground instead of fixed on the roof like most tiny houses, but perhaps they have a truck to put them in.

We've no word on the price of this model, but Atelier Bois d'ici's tiny houses start at €33,900 (roughly US$40,000) for a small and basic shell.

Source: Atelier Bois d'ici