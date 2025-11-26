© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny XXL house makes downsizing a breeze for a small family

By Adam Williams
November 26, 2025
The Tiny XXL's kitchen is the focal point of the home and offers a spacious area for a family to gather
The Tiny XXL's kitchen is the focal point of the home and offers a spacious area for a family to gather
The Tiny XXL's two bedrooms are reached by separate storage-integrated staircases that have attractive wooden handrails
The Tiny XXL's two bedrooms are reached by separate storage-integrated staircases that have attractive wooden handrails
The Tiny XXL's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Tiny XXL's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa
The Tiny XXL's living room looks quite snug and has a small wood-burning stove installed for warmth
The Tiny XXL's living room looks quite snug and has a small wood-burning stove installed for warmth
The Tiny XXL's bathroom includes a composting toilet, shower, and sink. Plus there's a combined washer/dryer installed
The Tiny XXL's bathroom includes a composting toilet, shower, and sink. Plus there's a combined washer/dryer installed
The Tiny XXL's bedrooms are typical loft rooms with low ceilings
The Tiny XXL's bedrooms are typical loft rooms with low ceilings
Each of the Tiny XXL's bedrooms have enough space for a bed and some storage
Each of the Tiny XXL's bedrooms have enough space for a bed and some storage
French tiny houses are typically very compact, making them a serious challenge for families to fit everything in. However, this model features an extra-wide layout, providing generously proportioned living space inside and making downsizing easier for a small family.

The Tiny XXL, by Atelier Bois d'ici, has a length of 8 m (26 ft) – which is the joint-longest French model we've seen so far – with a width of 3.5 m (11.5 ft) rather than the more typical 2.5 m (8.2 ft). This increase means that it requires a special permit to tow on a public road, so isn't really ideal for regular travel. However, if you're keeping it in one place then the extra room offered is a real advantage.

Both the Tiny XXL's exterior and interior are finished in wood, lending the home a pleasantly warm feel reminiscent of Madeiguincho's output. The firm uses locally sourced timber and has also installed wool insulation. A small storage box is attached outside for propane bottles, and a deck area helps expand living space.

The home measures roughly 40 sq m (430 sq ft) and features a spacious ground floor. This includes a snug living room with an L-shaped sofa, alongside a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is nearby and looks generously proportioned for a tiny house thanks to that extra width. It includes a breakfast bar-style dining area/desk, a dining table, a two-burner propane-powered stove, gas oven, microwave, fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry, plus the all-important wine rack – this is a French tiny house, after all.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, the Tiny XXL's bathroom includes a composting toilet, shower, and sink. There's also a combined washer/dryer in there.

There are two bedrooms in this model, both of which are reached by separate storage-integrated staircases with attractive curving wooden handrails. The bedrooms themselves are typical lofts with low ceilings and space for some storage and a double bed in each.

The Tiny XXL gets power from a standard grid-based hookup but its water supply is a bit more interesting. Atelier Bois d'ici has used a bypass system that allows it to use either mains water or rainwater. Waste is kept to a minimum with a greywater recycling system too.

The Tiny XXL has already been delivered to its owners. We've no word on the price of this particular home, but the firm's models start at €33,900 (roughly US$40,000) for a small and basic shell.

Source: Atelier Bois d'ici

