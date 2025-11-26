Tiny XXL house makes downsizing a breeze for a small family
French tiny houses are typically very compact, making them a serious challenge for families to fit everything in. However, this model features an extra-wide layout, providing generously proportioned living space inside and making downsizing easier for a small family.
The Tiny XXL, by Atelier Bois d'ici, has a length of 8 m (26 ft) – which is the joint-longest French model we've seen so far – with a width of 3.5 m (11.5 ft) rather than the more typical 2.5 m (8.2 ft). This increase means that it requires a special permit to tow on a public road, so isn't really ideal for regular travel. However, if you're keeping it in one place then the extra room offered is a real advantage.
Both the Tiny XXL's exterior and interior are finished in wood, lending the home a pleasantly warm feel reminiscent of Madeiguincho's output. The firm uses locally sourced timber and has also installed wool insulation. A small storage box is attached outside for propane bottles, and a deck area helps expand living space.
The home measures roughly 40 sq m (430 sq ft) and features a spacious ground floor. This includes a snug living room with an L-shaped sofa, alongside a wood-burning stove. The kitchen is nearby and looks generously proportioned for a tiny house thanks to that extra width. It includes a breakfast bar-style dining area/desk, a dining table, a two-burner propane-powered stove, gas oven, microwave, fridge, and quite a lot of cabinetry, plus the all-important wine rack – this is a French tiny house, after all.
Elsewhere on the ground floor, the Tiny XXL's bathroom includes a composting toilet, shower, and sink. There's also a combined washer/dryer in there.
There are two bedrooms in this model, both of which are reached by separate storage-integrated staircases with attractive curving wooden handrails. The bedrooms themselves are typical lofts with low ceilings and space for some storage and a double bed in each.
The Tiny XXL gets power from a standard grid-based hookup but its water supply is a bit more interesting. Atelier Bois d'ici has used a bypass system that allows it to use either mains water or rainwater. Waste is kept to a minimum with a greywater recycling system too.
The Tiny XXL has already been delivered to its owners. We've no word on the price of this particular home, but the firm's models start at €33,900 (roughly US$40,000) for a small and basic shell.
Source: Atelier Bois d'ici
