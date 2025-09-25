© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Berra tiny house doubles down on superb timber craftsmanship

By Adam Williams
September 25, 2025
The Berra, by Madeiguincho, is a wooden tiny house made for a small family
The Berra, by Madeiguincho, is a wooden tiny house made for a small family
The Berra features generous glazing, including a porthole-style window in the bedroom
The Berra features generous glazing, including a porthole-style window in the bedroom
The Berra's exterior is made from wood, with a metal roof
The Berra's exterior is made from wood, with a metal roof
The Berra's wood and glass doors open up the home to the outside
The Berra's wood and glass doors open up the home to the outside
The Berra's kitchen includes a sink and an induction stove. Presumably there are more appliances hidden away in the cabinetry too
The Berra's kitchen includes a sink and an induction stove. Presumably there are more appliances hidden away in the cabinetry too
The Berra's kitchen has lots of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Berra's kitchen has lots of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The Berra's living room features a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage
The Berra's living room features a large L-shaped sofa with integrated storage
The Berra's bathroom includes its own separate door to the outside, as well as a composting toilet, sink, and shower
The Berra's bathroom includes its own separate door to the outside, as well as a composting toilet, sink, and shower
Woodworking specialist Madeiguincho recently completed another of its eye-catching timber tiny houses. Named Berra, the dwelling showcases the firm's expertise with wood and provides a compact, light-filled home for a small family.

The Berra isn't towable but is instead based on concrete piles, with small wheels to help with positioning. It has a length of 7.2 m (23.7 ft), which is a little larger than the 6 m (20 ft) we typically see in most European tiny houses, and its design has a similar aesthetic to previous Madeiguincho models, like the Barca and Vigia.

Madeiguincho started out as a carpentry studio and this is reflected in both the exterior and interior, which consist of a mixture of different woods. The home also has generous glazing, including a porthole-style window, and large wood and glass doors that open up the home to the outside. Inside, the kitchen is quite spacious and contains an induction cooktop, a sink, and lots of cabinetry. Presumably there are more appliances hidden in the cabinets too.

The living room is adjacent and has a large L-shaped sofa, which has integrated storage space and is arranged around a small coffee table and a wood-burning stove used for warmth.

There are two sleeping areas in the Berra. One is situated downstairs, next to the living room, and features a double bed with ample glazing, including the porthole window mentioned. It also has ample headroom thanks to its ground floor location.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is a loft-style space with a low ceiling, which is reached by a fixed ladder and hosts another double bed.

The Berra's bathroom is quite spacious, and contains a composting toilet, a sink, and a shower. Made predominantly from timber like the rest of the tiny house, it features its own separate door to the outside and has an attractive wood finish.

The Berra was delivered to Switzerland and is installed on the owner's own rural plot. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho

