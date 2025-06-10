Timber tiny house packs an off-grid family retreat into just 18 feet

Following projects like the Pego and Atlantica, Madeiguincho showcases its woodworking expertise once again with the Barca. Designed as a family vacation home, the timber tiny house features a compact but practical interior and runs off-the-grid with solar panels.

The Barca is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5.4 m (17.8 ft), which is definitely on the smaller side even for a tiny house. For example, Baluchon's pint-sized Cardabelle is a little longer, while Wind River Built's Cumberland is more than twice as long.

Madeiguincho started out as a carpentry studio and this is reflected in the home's exterior and interior, which features an attractive blend of different woods. It also looks light-filled thanks to generous glazing, with the amount of light controllable using traditional shutters. Additionally, large double glass doors help open up the home to the outside.

The home is arranged around a central living room, which includes a three-person sofa and a coffee table. Nearby is the kitchen, which looks very small and simple, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home rather than full-time dwelling. It has a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and cabinetry.

The Barca's interior is arranged around a central living room with a sofa and coffee table João Carranca

Next to the living room is a downstairs bedroom. This consists of a double bed, plus some integrated storage, and has a low ceiling due to its slightly raised position. There's another bedroom directly above this, which doesn't offer much in the way of separation and privacy, though perhaps this isn't as big of a deal in a vacation home as it would be in a full-time residence where people really need their own space.

There's also a second loft on the other side of the living room. It's not clear what this room is used for, but it appears to be large enough to function as either more storage space, another bedroom, or just a quiet hangout space. Elsewhere back on the ground floor is a bathroom with a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet.

As mentioned, the Barca gets power from solar panels, which are installed on the roof and connected to batteries to ensure the power stays on at night and during poor weather. Water, meanwhile, is sourced from a pump and a nearby well. The home is currently installed in a rural coastal area of Portugal. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho