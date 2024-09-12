© 2024 New Atlas
Metal-clad MiniPen adds a twist to your everyday-carry arsenal

By Michael Franco
September 12, 2024
Even though the MiniPen is extremely compact, it should be just about big enough to provide a comfortable writing experience
If you still take notes on paper, the MiniPen could come in quite handy
If you still take notes on paper, the MiniPen could come in quite handy
The non-writing end of the MiniPen can be used as a pry bar or, in a pinch, to open a
The non-writing end of the MiniPen can be used as a pry bar or, in a pinch, to open a package
Marlboro & Kane from London has a thing for shrinking tools down to the smallest size possible while still making them functional. The company's latest mini marvel lets you have a pen – and a bit more functionality – always at hand.

Some multitool makers want to pack as many items as possible into a relatively sleek form factor, such as the 20-in-1 gizmo launched last month by Harbor Freight. Marlboro & Kane, however, takes a different approach, creating standalone tools that are so small, you'd barely notice their addition to your keychain or pocket. We've already seen a mini but mighty bottle opener, a tiny tungsten capsule blade, and even a super-small spinner from the company.

Now, the team is offering a petite pen which can attach to a keychain, get popped into that really small extra pocket in your jeans, or be worn as a necklace.

And, lest you think that pens aren't really in demand in this day of digital everything, the company has absolutely crushed its $3,260 fundraising goal on Kickstarter; it currently stands at over $50,000 raised with more than 20 days left in the campaign.

Measuring just 36 mm (1.4 inches) long, the MiniPen is available in a choice of three metallic cases: titanium, copper, or brass. The pen opens and closes with a small twist thanks to its spring-loaded design, and all orders come with five refills.

Not able to resist the urge to pack a few other features into the writing tool, Marlboro & Kane says the top of the pen can be used as a flathead screwdriver, a pry bar, or to slash open boxes, even though it's not a particularly sharp edge.

One MiniPen can be had for just £19 (about US$25), while it'll cost £33 (about $44) for a two pack, and £45 (about $59) for all three versions. There are even more multi-pack configurations available.

The MiniPen should ship in March 2025, if all goes according to plan. As with all things crowdsourced, the usual cautions apply. That said, Marlboro & Kane has a strong track record with delivering on its promises, so you'll likely be just fine jumping on board if diminutive writing instruments are your thing.

You can see the MiniPen in use, in the following video.

MiniPen - Carry Less, Write More

Source: Kickstarter

Michael Franco
Michael Franco
Michael Franco has combined a masters degree in creative writing with a passion for peeking under the hood of life on Earth to write about the serious and silly sides of science and technology for years. He's published in Discovery Channel Magazine, Discover Magazine, CNET, HowToGeek, Lifehacker, and more. But by far, his favorite home so far is at New Atlas where he's allowed all the beakers and Bunsen burners he needs in which to mix his words. The mountains and beaches of central Portugal, where he now lives with his wife and two giant poodles, offer the perfect foil for way too much screen time.

